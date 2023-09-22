Philipstown Expands Recycling Hours

Now open Tuesday as well as Saturday

Philipstown has expanded the hours that residents can bring recyclable items to it Lane Gate facility near Route 9.

As of Sept. 19, in addition to its Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the center is open Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The facility accepts food scrap waste (including certified recyclable plates and cups); paper and cardboard products (please bundle or put in paper bag); metal products; glass (no mirrors, windows or drinking glasses, but wine, liquor and beer bottles are accepted); refrigerants and white goods (remove doors); and household e-waste.

The recycling center does not accept furniture, wood products, gas cylinders, propane tanks, fluorescent light bulbs, lithium batteries, medical waste, hazardous waste of any kind, cassette tapes, yard waste or household batteries.