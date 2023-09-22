Spirit of Beacon is Rain or Shine

Free shuttle from train station available for first time

The 46th annual Spirit of Beacon street fair and parade will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 24), rain or shine, organizers announced this week.

“With this weekend’s weather prediction, this was a hard decision,” Katie Hellmuth, who chairs the event, wrote on Thursday. “We are in hurricane season, so weather could also happen the following weekend. There is so much to coordinate, and so many of you participating, that we voted to move forward with the designated day.

“It is possible that the Spirit of Beacon Day has never gone to a rain date. It would not be the Spirit of Beacon Day without a good debate, everyone’s thoughts on the weather, and a myriad of weather apps to help us decide. That being said, we are officially very excited!”

There is a 90 percent chance of showers with 9 to 12 mph winds on both afternoons, according to a forecast posted by Weather Underground.

In Beacon, Main Street will be closed from Key Food to the Yankee Clipper Diner. Parking will be available at the city’s municipal lots, including at the DMV building at 223 Main St. The Beacon Farmers Market, which normally occupies the lot on Sundays, will be closed. For the first time, Dutchess County will offer a free shuttle bus from the Metro-North train station to Main Street during the event. The parade begins at 1 p.m.