The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 23
Hudson Valley Ramble
hudsonrivervalleyramble.com
See the website for details about talks, hikes and tours highlighting nature and outdoor recreation. Through SUN 1.
SAT 23
Tag Sale
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
For its third annual fundraiser sale, the library and residents will sell household items, clothing, toys, tools and many other items.
SAT 23
Putnam Culture Fest
KENT
11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
bit.ly/culture-fest-2023
This annual festival, organized by the county’s Community Engagement & Police Advisory Board, will feature circus performers, food, live music and children’s activities. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 2 to 12, military)
SAT 23
Cold Spring Lions BBQ
PHILIPSTOWN
3 – 7 p.m. Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
coldspringlions.org
For their annual fundraiser, the Lions will have a raw bar and barbecued chicken and ribs. Cost: $85
SAT 23
Nourish Our Neighbors
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | fareground.org
Enjoy food and drinks, an auction and dance party during this shindig to support community food security programs at Fareground. Cost: $50
SUN 24
I Run Beacon 5K
BEACON
8 a.m. Memorial Park
2 Cahill Drive | bit.ly/run-beacon
For the 12th annual fundraiser to benefit the community group I Am Beacon, run or walk or join virtually to complete the 5K wherever you are. Cost: $35
SUN 24
Spirit of Beacon Day
BEACON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Main Street
Get to know your neighbors and visit booths from organizations, churches and businesses. There will be food for sale and live music on two stages. The parade begins at 1 p.m. Free
SUN 24
Haldane Athletic Hall of Fame
GARRISON
11:30 a.m. Highlands Country Club
955 Route 9D
haldaneschool.org/athletics
Haldane High School will honor a select group of athletes, teams and coaches at this annual lunch. Cost: $85
THURS 28
Wii Bowling
COLD SPRING
Noon – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Celebrate National Neighbor Day with a friendly virtual bowling competition.
FRI 29
Craft Fair and Bake Sale
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Methodist Church
216 Main St.
Find seasonal crafts and baked goods and enjoy breakfast and lunch served from the kitchen. Also SAT 30.
SAT 30
Craft Fair
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
More than 60 artists, crafters, designers and makers will display and sell their wares at the art center’s 53rd annual fair. Enjoy live music and food, too. Also SUN 1. Cost: $10 ($9 seniors, $5 military, free for ages 12 and younger).
SAT 30
Harvest Fest
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Enjoy live music, hay rides, children’s activities, an open barn and food trucks at this annual event. The rain date is SUN 1. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 30
Walk-a-Thon
GARRISON
11 a.m. Saint Basil Academy
79 Saint Basil Road | sbagoa.org
Walk the grounds and enjoy children’s games and a cookout at this fundraiser. Cost: $25
HIGH HOLIDAYS
MON 25
Yom Kippur
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. St. Mary’s Church | 1 Chestnut St.
philipstownreformsynagogue.org
The Philipstown Reform Synagogue will hold a service to celebrate the holiday.
MON 25
Yom Kippur
BEACON
9:30 a.m. Beacon Hebrew Alliance
331 Verplanck Ave.
beaconhebrewalliance.org
Registration is required. Because of limited space, the service is open only to BHA members.
SUN 1
Sukkot
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. St. Mary’s Church | 1 Chestnut St.
philipstownreformsynagogue.org
The Philipstown Reform Synagogue will hold a celebration.
VISUAL ART
SAT 23
Exquisite Corpse Workshop
GARRISON
10 a.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Martha Bone will lead a drawing-game workshop in which each participant adds a sketch to create a strange and interesting character. For ages 8 and older. Cost: $65
SAT 23
Drawing Northgate
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Thom Johnson, who taught art at Irvington High School for 30 years and is an expert on the Cornish estate ruins, will lead this two-part class. Cost: $35 ($30 members)
SAT 23
Filling Station
BEACON
2 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Matthew Lutz-Kinoy will perform his interpretation of the one-act ballet originally staged by Ballet Caravan. The dancers include Bria Bacon, Ayano Elson, Maxfield Haynes, Niall Jones, Kris Lee, Niala and Mina Nishimura. Registration required. Free with museum admission. Cost: $20 ($18 ages 65 and older, $12 students and those with disabilities, free for ages 5 to 11 and Beacon residents)
SAT 23
David Provan
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
The artist will share his sculptures and paintings in an exhibit called Barely Not Impossible. Through Nov. 5.
SUN 24
Images of West Point
NEWBURGH
2 – 4 p.m. SUNY Orange
73 First St.
sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs
Sheldon Stowe created this exhibit for the Mindy Ross Gallery at Kaplan Hall from the collection of his father, Gerald, who was curator of the West Point Museum. Through Oct. 13.
SAT 30
Mary Heilmann
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
Work from the artist’s Starry Night series (1967-71) goes on view. Free with museum admission. Cost: $20 ($18 ages 65 and older, $12 students and those with disabilities, free for ages 5 to 11 and Beacon residents)
SAT 30
Open Studios
NEWBURGH
Noon – 6 p.m. Various
newburghopenstudios.org
For this 13th annual event, more than 100 artists’ work will be on view through a self-guided tour. Visit the sculpture installed at Glenlily Grounds and the grand opening of The Bank Art Center. See website for a map or pick one up at Newburgh Art Supply, 5 Grand St. Also SUN 1.
SAT 30
Urban Renewal in the 1960s and ’70s
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
As part of a larger program, Beacon’s West End Story, the historical society will share the story of development through documents, clippings and photographs. The exhibit is a collaboration with the Howland Public Library, I Am Beacon and The Highlands Current. Through February.
SAT 30
Urban Renewal in the Hudson Valley
BEACON
3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
David Hochfelder, a history professor at the University at Albany, will discuss development and gentrification and its impact on communities.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 23
Solutions to the Food Waste Problem
MAHOPAC
12:30 p.m. Mahopac Library
668 Route 6 | bit.ly/3Kz00Eg
This panel discussion will include Martha Elder of Second Chance Foods, Karen Ertl of Philipstown’s Food Waste Advisory Committee and Jennifer Lerner of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County. Free
SAT 23
Mappy Hour
COLD SPRING
5:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Learn about local history during the American Revolution while enjoying a beverage. Cost: $25 ($20 members)
SUN 24
The Trial of Major André
FISHKILL
11 a.m. Trinity Episcopal Church
5 Elm St. | eventbrite.com/o/fishkill-historical-society
Actors Sean Grady and Gary Petagine will dramatize the 1780 trial of the British officer who conspired with Benedict Arnold. Cost: $18 ($10 members)
SUN 24
Introduction to Quilting
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Hudson Valley Modern Quilters Guild will teach the basics. For ages 10 and older. Registration required.
THURS 28
Disaster Preparedness Training
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn about the tools and resources available to prepare for severe weather. Registration required.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 23
Blue Family Fun Magic & Music
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9
philipstowndemocrats.org
Marco the Magician and Louie Miranda, a bilingual Spanish and English singer and musician, will perform, and there will be food for sale from the Cheddar Wagon. Sponsored by Philipstown Democrats. Free
SAT 23
Studio on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org
Children ages 5 and older can learn from a practicing artist and experiment with materials and styles. Register online. Free
WED 27
Fall Snow Globe
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students ages 11 to 18 can make a craft to take home. Registration required.
THURS 28
Elementary Write-In
COLD SPRING
Noon – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Enjoy pizza and work on an entry for the library’s writing contest to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Julia Butterfield. A write-in for students in grades 6 to 12 is scheduled after school on FRI 29.
SAT 30
Introduction to Babysitting
COLD SPRING
Noon – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children and teenagers ages 10 and older can learn the basics of childcare. Registration required.
SUN 1
Family Hike
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Children ages 6 and older and their families are invited to explore the woods, led by educators from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. The event is co-sponsored by the Philipstown Garden Club. Registration required. Free
MUSIC
SAT 23
Beth Leavel
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Leavel, who won a Tony for her performance in The Drowsy Chaperone, will perform as part of the Depot Cabaret series. Cost: $35
SAT 23
Lessons from Strangers
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
John Brown’s multimedia performance includes storytelling, visual art and music based on a long-term collaborative project with Sapri, an Indonesian artist. Cost: $20
SAT 23
Top of the World
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Carpenters tribute band will play the duo’s hits. Cost: $40 to $55
SAT 23
Jonah Smith Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will perform with Andy Stack (guitar, vocals), Manuel Quintana (drums) and Brandon Morrison (bass). Carillo/Seville opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 24
Porchfest
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Main Street
coldspringnychamber.com
Businesses and organizations will host concerts — including by Aria Anjali, Kat and Stephen Selman, Heavy Nettles, Sam Sauer and J. Rattlesnake — followed by a closing set by the Daniel Kelly Trio at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand. See the website for the schedule and locations. Free
SUN 24
Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The show, part of the Depot Cabaret series, will feature Edwards with his band: Conal Fowkes (piano), Scott Ricketts (cornet), Ricky Alexander (reeds) and Jay Rattman (bass sax). Cost: $25
THURS 28
Arun Ramamurthy Trio
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The group, Ramamurthy (violin), Damon Banks (electric bass) and Sameer Gupta (drums), will perform classical South Indian music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 29
Orleans
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Founders Lance Hoppen and John Hall will be joined by Lane Hoppen, Brady Spencer, Tom Lane and Tony Hooper to play the band’s hits and music from their latest release, New Star Shining. Cost: $35 to $49.50
FRI 29
Milton
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The songwriter will play music from his latest release, Studio City. Jacob Bernz and Chris Knoeppel will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 23
Calendar Girls
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
This British musical follows the lives of 11 older women who pose nude to raise money for the Leukemia Research Foundation. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students, ages 12 and younger)
SAT 23
When the World Didn’t End
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Guinevere Turner will read from and discuss her memoir about growing up in a cult before moving to Garrison when she was 11. Co-hosted with Split Rock Books.
SAT 23
Soon is Now
BEACON
2 – 5 p.m. Long Dock Park
23 Long Dock Road
This Climate Change Theatre Action event will include performances in the park as well as opportunities to meet activists from local organizations. Sign up for an 80-minute tour at 2:30, 3 or 3:30 p.m. The Resistance Revival Chorus will perform at 5 p.m. Free
THURS 28
One Dam at a Time
BEACON
7 p.m. Industrial Arts Brewing Co.
511 Fishkill Ave. | riverkeeper.org
Jon Bowermaster will screen his documentary about Riverkeeper’s dam removal project, showing how waterways are transformed, followed by a panel discussion. Cost: $10 donation
THURS 28
The Princess Bride
BEACON
7 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E Main St. | storyscreenpresents.com
After multiple reschedules because of poor weather, Story Screen will show the 1987 film about a quest for true love starring Robin Wright and Cary Elwes. Free
FRI 29
This Is Spinal Tap
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Music Factory
333 Fishkill Ave.
storyscreenpresents.com
Rob Reiner’s 1984 mockumentary follows an English heavy metal band on a comeback tour. With Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Fran Drescher. Cost: $10
FRI 29
After The Bite
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This documentary, about the impact of a fatal shark attack on a Cape Cod community, was directed by Cold Spring resident Ivy Meeropol. She will answer questions following the screening, which is part of the ongoing Depot Docs series. Cost: $25
FRI 29
Blind Tiger Improv
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | blindtigerimprov.com
Improvisers will use audience suggestions to create scenes. Cost: $20
SAT 30
Community Playwriting Workshop
GARRISON
10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-265-3040
hvshakespeare.org
This year’s theme for the annual playwriting “Bake-Off” sponsored by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival is Love’s Labor’s Lost, or Jack Hath Not Jill. During a two-hour workshop led by Christine Scarfuto, acting director of the MFA playwriting program at Hunter College, writers will use a list of items as prompts. Five to seven submitted plays will be performed in November by HVSF actors. A virtual workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. on SUN 1.
SAT 30
Poetic Echoes
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Poets Camila Rio Armas (from Venezuela) and Celia Reissig (from Argentina) will read from their collections in Spanish and English as part of the library’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
SAT 30
Uprooted
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens
81 Stonecrop Lane | stonecrop.org
Page Dickey, a garden writer, will discuss her book about starting a garden in her 70s when she moved away from her home of 34 years. Cost: $20 ($15 members)
SUN 1
Mary Gaitskill
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Gaitskill, the author of novels, essays and, most recently, a hybrid work, The Devil’s Treasure, will read from her 2019 novel, This is Pleasure.
CIVIC
MON 25
State Assembly Office Hours
COLD SPRING
1 – 4 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg
Staff members for Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, whose district includes Philipstown, will assist residents.
MON 25
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 27
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov