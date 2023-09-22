The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 23

Hudson Valley Ramble

hudsonrivervalleyramble.com

See the website for details about talks, hikes and tours highlighting nature and outdoor recreation. Through SUN 1.

SAT 23

Tag Sale

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

For its third annual fundraiser sale, the library and residents will sell household items, clothing, toys, tools and many other items.

SAT 23

Putnam Culture Fest

KENT

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

bit.ly/culture-fest-2023

This annual festival, organized by the county’s Community Engagement & Police Advisory Board, will feature circus performers, food, live music and children’s activities. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 2 to 12, military)

SAT 23

Cold Spring Lions BBQ

PHILIPSTOWN

3 – 7 p.m. Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

coldspringlions.org

For their annual fundraiser, the Lions will have a raw bar and barbecued chicken and ribs. Cost: $85

SAT 23

Nourish Our Neighbors

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | fareground.org

Enjoy food and drinks, an auction and dance party during this shindig to support community food security programs at Fareground. Cost: $50

SUN 24

I Run Beacon 5K

BEACON

8 a.m. Memorial Park

2 Cahill Drive | bit.ly/run-beacon

For the 12th annual fundraiser to benefit the community group I Am Beacon, run or walk or join virtually to complete the 5K wherever you are. Cost: $35

SUN 24

Spirit of Beacon Day

BEACON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Main Street

Get to know your neighbors and visit booths from organizations, churches and businesses. There will be food for sale and live music on two stages. The parade begins at 1 p.m. Free

SUN 24

Haldane Athletic Hall of Fame

GARRISON

11:30 a.m. Highlands Country Club

955 Route 9D

haldaneschool.org/athletics

Haldane High School will honor a select group of athletes, teams and coaches at this annual lunch. Cost: $85

THURS 28

Wii Bowling

COLD SPRING

Noon – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Celebrate National Neighbor Day with a friendly virtual bowling competition.

FRI 29

Craft Fair and Bake Sale

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Methodist Church

216 Main St.

Find seasonal crafts and baked goods and enjoy breakfast and lunch served from the kitchen. Also SAT 30.

SAT 30

Craft Fair

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

More than 60 artists, crafters, designers and makers will display and sell their wares at the art center’s 53rd annual fair. Enjoy live music and food, too. Also SUN 1. Cost: $10 ($9 seniors, $5 military, free for ages 12 and younger).

SAT 30

Harvest Fest

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Enjoy live music, hay rides, children’s activities, an open barn and food trucks at this annual event. The rain date is SUN 1. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 30

Walk-a-Thon

GARRISON

11 a.m. Saint Basil Academy

79 Saint Basil Road | sbagoa.org

Walk the grounds and enjoy children’s games and a cookout at this fundraiser. Cost: $25

HIGH HOLIDAYS

MON 25

Yom Kippur

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. St. Mary’s Church | 1 Chestnut St.

philipstownreformsynagogue.org

The Philipstown Reform Synagogue will hold a service to celebrate the holiday.

MON 25

Yom Kippur

BEACON

9:30 a.m. Beacon Hebrew Alliance

331 Verplanck Ave.

beaconhebrewalliance.org

Registration is required. Because of limited space, the service is open only to BHA members.

SUN 1

Sukkot

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. St. Mary’s Church | 1 Chestnut St.

philipstownreformsynagogue.org

The Philipstown Reform Synagogue will hold a celebration.

VISUAL ART

SAT 23

Exquisite Corpse Workshop

GARRISON

10 a.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Martha Bone will lead a drawing-game workshop in which each participant adds a sketch to create a strange and interesting character. For ages 8 and older. Cost: $65

SAT 23

Drawing Northgate

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Thom Johnson, who taught art at Irvington High School for 30 years and is an expert on the Cornish estate ruins, will lead this two-part class. Cost: $35 ($30 members)

SAT 23

Filling Station

BEACON

2 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Matthew Lutz-Kinoy will perform his interpretation of the one-act ballet originally staged by Ballet Caravan. The dancers include Bria Bacon, Ayano Elson, Maxfield Haynes, Niall Jones, Kris Lee, Niala and Mina Nishimura. Registration required. Free with museum admission. Cost: $20 ($18 ages 65 and older, $12 students and those with disabilities, free for ages 5 to 11 and Beacon residents)

SAT 23

David Provan

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

The artist will share his sculptures and paintings in an exhibit called Barely Not Impossible. Through Nov. 5.

SUN 24

Images of West Point

NEWBURGH

2 – 4 p.m. SUNY Orange

73 First St.

sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs

Sheldon Stowe created this exhibit for the Mindy Ross Gallery at Kaplan Hall from the collection of his father, Gerald, who was curator of the West Point Museum. Through Oct. 13.

SAT 30

Mary Heilmann

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

Work from the artist’s Starry Night series (1967-71) goes on view. Free with museum admission. Cost: $20 ($18 ages 65 and older, $12 students and those with disabilities, free for ages 5 to 11 and Beacon residents)

SAT 30

Open Studios

NEWBURGH

Noon – 6 p.m. Various

newburghopenstudios.org

For this 13th annual event, more than 100 artists’ work will be on view through a self-guided tour. Visit the sculpture installed at Glenlily Grounds and the grand opening of The Bank Art Center. See website for a map or pick one up at Newburgh Art Supply, 5 Grand St. Also SUN 1.

SAT 30

Urban Renewal in the 1960s and ’70s

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

As part of a larger program, Beacon’s West End Story, the historical society will share the story of development through documents, clippings and photographs. The exhibit is a collaboration with the Howland Public Library, I Am Beacon and The Highlands Current. Through February.

SAT 30

Urban Renewal in the Hudson Valley

BEACON

3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

David Hochfelder, a history professor at the University at Albany, will discuss development and gentrification and its impact on communities.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 23

Solutions to the Food Waste Problem

MAHOPAC

12:30 p.m. Mahopac Library

668 Route 6 | bit.ly/3Kz00Eg

This panel discussion will include Martha Elder of Second Chance Foods, Karen Ertl of Philipstown’s Food Waste Advisory Committee and Jennifer Lerner of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County. Free

SAT 23

Mappy Hour

COLD SPRING

5:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Learn about local history during the American Revolution while enjoying a beverage. Cost: $25 ($20 members)

SUN 24

The Trial of Major André

FISHKILL

11 a.m. Trinity Episcopal Church

5 Elm St. | eventbrite.com/o/fishkill-historical-society

Actors Sean Grady and Gary Petagine will dramatize the 1780 trial of the British officer who conspired with Benedict Arnold. Cost: $18 ($10 members)

SUN 24

Introduction to Quilting

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Hudson Valley Modern Quilters Guild will teach the basics. For ages 10 and older. Registration required.

THURS 28

Disaster Preparedness Training

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn about the tools and resources available to prepare for severe weather. Registration required.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 23

Blue Family Fun Magic & Music

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9

philipstowndemocrats.org

Marco the Magician and Louie Miranda, a bilingual Spanish and English singer and musician, will perform, and there will be food for sale from the Cheddar Wagon. Sponsored by Philipstown Democrats. Free

SAT 23

Studio on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org

Children ages 5 and older can learn from a practicing artist and experiment with materials and styles. Register online. Free

WED 27

Fall Snow Globe

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students ages 11 to 18 can make a craft to take home. Registration required.

THURS 28

Elementary Write-In

COLD SPRING

Noon – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Enjoy pizza and work on an entry for the library’s writing contest to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Julia Butterfield. A write-in for students in grades 6 to 12 is scheduled after school on FRI 29.

SAT 30

Introduction to Babysitting

COLD SPRING

Noon – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children and teenagers ages 10 and older can learn the basics of childcare. Registration required.

SUN 1

Family Hike

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Children ages 6 and older and their families are invited to explore the woods, led by educators from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. The event is co-sponsored by the Philipstown Garden Club. Registration required. Free

MUSIC

SAT 23

Beth Leavel

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Leavel, who won a Tony for her performance in The Drowsy Chaperone, will perform as part of the Depot Cabaret series. Cost: $35

SAT 23

Lessons from Strangers

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

John Brown’s multimedia performance includes storytelling, visual art and music based on a long-term collaborative project with Sapri, an Indonesian artist. Cost: $20

SAT 23

Top of the World

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Carpenters tribute band will play the duo’s hits. Cost: $40 to $55

SAT 23

Jonah Smith Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will perform with Andy Stack (guitar, vocals), Manuel Quintana (drums) and Brandon Morrison (bass). Carillo/Seville opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 24

Porchfest

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Main Street

coldspringnychamber.com

Businesses and organizations will host concerts — including by Aria Anjali, Kat and Stephen Selman, Heavy Nettles, Sam Sauer and J. Rattlesnake — followed by a closing set by the Daniel Kelly Trio at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand. See the website for the schedule and locations. Free

SUN 24

Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The show, part of the Depot Cabaret series, will feature Edwards with his band: Conal Fowkes (piano), Scott Ricketts (cornet), Ricky Alexander (reeds) and Jay Rattman (bass sax). Cost: $25

THURS 28

Arun Ramamurthy Trio

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The group, Ramamurthy (violin), Damon Banks (electric bass) and Sameer Gupta (drums), will perform classical South Indian music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 29

Orleans

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Founders Lance Hoppen and John Hall will be joined by Lane Hoppen, Brady Spencer, Tom Lane and Tony Hooper to play the band’s hits and music from their latest release, New Star Shining. Cost: $35 to $49.50

FRI 29

Milton

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The songwriter will play music from his latest release, Studio City. Jacob Bernz and Chris Knoeppel will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 23

Calendar Girls

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

This British musical follows the lives of 11 older women who pose nude to raise money for the Leukemia Research Foundation. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students, ages 12 and younger)

SAT 23

When the World Didn’t End

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Guinevere Turner will read from and discuss her memoir about growing up in a cult before moving to Garrison when she was 11. Co-hosted with Split Rock Books.

SAT 23

Soon is Now

BEACON

2 – 5 p.m. Long Dock Park

23 Long Dock Road

This Climate Change Theatre Action event will include performances in the park as well as opportunities to meet activists from local organizations. Sign up for an 80-minute tour at 2:30, 3 or 3:30 p.m. The Resistance Revival Chorus will perform at 5 p.m. Free

THURS 28

One Dam at a Time

BEACON

7 p.m. Industrial Arts Brewing Co.

511 Fishkill Ave. | riverkeeper.org

Jon Bowermaster will screen his documentary about Riverkeeper’s dam removal project, showing how waterways are transformed, followed by a panel discussion. Cost: $10 donation

THURS 28

The Princess Bride

BEACON

7 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E Main St. | storyscreenpresents.com

After multiple reschedules because of poor weather, Story Screen will show the 1987 film about a quest for true love starring Robin Wright and Cary Elwes. Free

FRI 29

This Is Spinal Tap

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Music Factory

333 Fishkill Ave.

storyscreenpresents.com

Rob Reiner’s 1984 mockumentary follows an English heavy metal band on a comeback tour. With Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Fran Drescher. Cost: $10

FRI 29

After The Bite

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This documentary, about the impact of a fatal shark attack on a Cape Cod community, was directed by Cold Spring resident Ivy Meeropol. She will answer questions following the screening, which is part of the ongoing Depot Docs series. Cost: $25

FRI 29

Blind Tiger Improv

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | blindtigerimprov.com

Improvisers will use audience suggestions to create scenes. Cost: $20

SAT 30

Community Playwriting Workshop

GARRISON

10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-265-3040

hvshakespeare.org

This year’s theme for the annual playwriting “Bake-Off” sponsored by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival is Love’s Labor’s Lost, or Jack Hath Not Jill. During a two-hour workshop led by Christine Scarfuto, acting director of the MFA playwriting program at Hunter College, writers will use a list of items as prompts. Five to seven submitted plays will be performed in November by HVSF actors. A virtual workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. on SUN 1.

SAT 30

Poetic Echoes

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Poets Camila Rio Armas (from Venezuela) and Celia Reissig (from Argentina) will read from their collections in Spanish and English as part of the library’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

SAT 30

Uprooted

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens

81 Stonecrop Lane | stonecrop.org

Page Dickey, a garden writer, will discuss her book about starting a garden in her 70s when she moved away from her home of 34 years. Cost: $20 ($15 members)

SUN 1

Mary Gaitskill

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Gaitskill, the author of novels, essays and, most recently, a hybrid work, The Devil’s Treasure, will read from her 2019 novel, This is Pleasure.

CIVIC

MON 25

State Assembly Office Hours

COLD SPRING

1 – 4 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg

Staff members for Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, whose district includes Philipstown, will assist residents.

MON 25

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 27

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov