Spirit of Beacon Postponed

Because of the terrible weather expected on Sunday, the 46th annual Spirit of Beacon street fair and parade has been postponed from Sept. 24 to Sunday (Oct. 1) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., organizers announced on Saturday.

“With everyone’s schedules and effort, and the weather forecasts, we were hoping that most of the rain would fall on Saturday,” Katie Hellmuth, who chairs the event, wrote on Saturday. “But it is looking delayed, and may fall heavier on Sunday with winds and those cool temperatures. The forecast seems to be holding for sunshine next Sunday. Otherwise, we would have pushed through the original date.

“With all of the kids coming, and with the sunshine now staying in a forecast of sunshine, we are more comfortable with this move during hurricane season.”

In Beacon, Main Street will be closed from Key Food to the Yankee Clipper Diner. Parking will be available at the city’s municipal lots, including at the DMV building at 223 Main St. The Beacon Farmers Market, which normally occupies the lot on Sundays, will be closed. For the first time, Dutchess County will offer a free shuttle bus from the Metro-North train station to Main Street during the event. The parade begins at 1 p.m.