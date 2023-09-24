Beacon Arts Grants Applications Due

Clara Lou Gould fund deadline is Oct. 27

Applications for Clara Lou Gould Fund for the Arts grants, which provide money in Beacon in 2024 for individual artist’s projects; exhibition, performance or public art projects; arts education programs; and community programs that promote artists and arts activities, are due Oct. 27.

The fund was created to honor Gould when she retired after serving for 18 years as Beacon’s mayor. Its goal is to fund Beacon projects not generally supported by other area arts organizations.

Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or be fiscally sponsored by one. To apply, see bit.ly/gould-grant-2023, or email [email protected] with questions.