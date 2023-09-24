Butterfield Holds Writing Contest

Celebrating 200th anniversary of founder’s birth

The Butterfield Library in Cold Spring is holding a writing contest for students in grades kindergarten through 12 who live in Philipstown to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Julia Butterfield, who bequeathed the money to build the institution.

Winners will receive a $100 prize and will be invited to read an excerpt of their entry at Cold Spring Aglow on Dec. 8. The deadline is Oct. 27. See butterfieldlibrary.org for writing prompts and links to the entry forms.