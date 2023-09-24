Coat Drive Begins Oct. 1

29th annual collection includes Beacon drop

The 29th annual Guardian Self Storage coat drive begins Sunday (Oct. 1) with a drop-off location in Beacon.

Donations of clean, new or gently used winter coats will be collected during October at any Guardian Self Storage location, including at 629 Route 52. Only freshly washed or dry cleaned coats will be accepted. New gloves, hats and scarves are welcome, and children’s coats (especially for boys) and large adult sizes (2XL or larger) are especially needed.

The coats will be distributed by Dutchess Outreach, The People’s Place and Hunter Insurance in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties. The drive is also sponsored by iHeartRadio.