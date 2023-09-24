Cornell Cooperative Dutchess Names Director

New leader comes from Newburgh library

The Cornell Cooperative Extension Dutchess County on Sept. 21 announced it has named a new executive director.

Mary Lou Carolan, formerly director of the Newburgh Free Library, will lead the Millbrook-based organization.

Founded in 1913, Cornell University’s Dutchess extension administers 4-H, Master Gardeners, the Mid-Hudson Clean Energy Hub, Dutchess County Agriculture Navigator, Green Teen and No Child Left Inside, and offers programs on agriculture, horticulture, youth and families, environment and energy, financial literacy and nutrition.