Dutchess Expands Archery Range

By |

Wappingers Falls park doubles capacity

The Dutchess County weekend archery program kicked off on Sept. 16 at the newly installed range at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.

The range was completed over the summer with funds received from the federal American Rescue Plan and doubled capacity to 20 people for the spring and fall archery program.

dutchess-archery

The new archery range at Bowdoin Park doubles participant capacity with space for 20 people per session. (Photo provided)

The range, which includes a covered firing line and storage shed for equipment, is open only to participants in the Naturalist Program but the county hopes to expand access in 2024.

For more information, call 845-298-4602 or visit dutchessny.gov/parkseducation.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.