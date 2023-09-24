Dutchess Expands Archery Range

Wappingers Falls park doubles capacity

The Dutchess County weekend archery program kicked off on Sept. 16 at the newly installed range at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.

The range was completed over the summer with funds received from the federal American Rescue Plan and doubled capacity to 20 people for the spring and fall archery program.

The range, which includes a covered firing line and storage shed for equipment, is open only to participants in the Naturalist Program but the county hopes to expand access in 2024.

For more information, call 845-298-4602 or visit dutchessny.gov/parkseducation.