Eleanor’s Legacy Names Director

Beacon resident will lead pro-choice group

Eleanor’s Legacy, a statewide advocacy group that supports female, pro-choice Democratic candidates in local and New York races, has named a Beacon resident as its new executive director.

Julie Shiroishi, who was most recently chief of staff for Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson, whose district includes Beacon, ran for a state Senate seat in 2022. She will join the New York City-based group on Monday (Oct. 2).

Shiroishi is also vice chair of the New York State Democratic Committee and a former chair of the Dutchess County committee.

This year, Eleanor’s Legacy has endorsed nearly 300 candidates.