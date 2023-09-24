Garrison Residents Call for Study

Ask school board to look at merger feasibility

A half dozen Garrison residents spoke up at the school board meeting on Wednesday (Sept. 20) to urge the district to conduct a full feasibility study of a merger with Haldane.

The district has said it expects to complete an analysis next month of the tax impact of such a merger.

Kate Calligaro said a feasibility study would “put a little more rigor into what the options look like for this district. Right now we don’t have the right information to have that conversation.”

As Garrison has struggled to balance its budget in recent years, members of the public have raised the issue of a merger with another district such as Haldane.

Combining districts typically requires a feasibility study and public referenda. Garrison school officials have been careful to point out that the board has not requested a feasibility study, only an analysis of the tax impact.