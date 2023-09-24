Howland Center Launches Coin Drive

Raising ‘pennies for a portico’

The Howland Cultural Center in Beacon has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $150,000 to fix its portico and make other repairs.

“Weather and deterioration took their toll,” said Theresa Kraft, the Howland president. “So we’re asking for your pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters. Even dollars will do. We already have some support and savings, but we need more.”

The building, constructed in 1872 as a library, last year celebrated its 150th anniversary. Kraft noted that, 25 years ago, Beacon teachers and students organized a penny drive to fix the cultural center’s roof.

To contribute, bring coins to the cultural center at 477 Main St. between 1 and 5 p.m. on Saturdays or Sundays. Or donate at howlandculturalcenter.org.