Putnam Sheriff: No Badges for Public

Issues advisory about ‘courtesy’ IDs

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department does not issue “courtesy” badges or ID cards, Sheriff Kevin McConville said in an advisory issued Sept. 20.

“These items were issued by prior administrations and their use for any purpose is not condoned,” he said. “Displaying these items in a manner which attempts to convey that the person is a sworn member of the Sheriff’s Office may be in violation of the state penal law and could be subject to arrest.”

McConville said anyone who has a badge or ID card issued by previous sheriffs can return to them to the Sheriff’s Department with no questions asked.