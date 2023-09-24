Two Artists Named Fellows

State program distributes grants

Two Highlands artists have been named fellows by the New York State Council on the Arts and New York Foundation for the Arts.

Kazumi Tanaka of Beacon (craft/sculpture) and Summer Hart of Cold Spring (poetry) were among 88 artists in five disciplines recognized by the organizations. The awards come with $8,000 grants.

Tanaka creates intricate sculptures that often involve her childhood memories of Japan. Hart recently published her first collection of poetry, Boomhouse.

The NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellowship awards grants in 15 disciplines, recognizing five disciplines per year on a triennial basis. Along with craft/sculpture and poetry, the disciplines for 2023 were digital and electronic arts; nonfiction literature; and printmaking, drawing and book arts.

Other winners from Dutchess County were S.K. Kim (poetry) and Lu Chekowsky (nonfiction literature).