Butterfield Team Wins Battle of Books

Middle-schoolers finish first in annual competition

A team from the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring on Sept. 22 won the annual Middle School Battle of the Books competition organized by the Mid-Hudson Library System. The Philipstown team defeated teams from Poughkeepsie, LaGrange and Claverack on its way to the title.

The Battle of the Books is a program for middle and high school students in which teams from 19 regional libraries compete by answering questions about six books that the students read and discuss over the summer. The Butterfield team, coached by Jessica Rozman and Kimberly Sabatini, earlier in the month won the regional title over teams from Mahopac, Patterson, Kent and Pawling.