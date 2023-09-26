Dutchess Artists to Be Honored

37th annual awards by Dutchess executive

Arts Mid-Hudson will honor 10 local artists and organizations at the 37th annual Dutchess County Executive’s Arts Awards on Oct. 11, including two from Beacon.

The KuBe Art Center in Beacon, founded in 2011 by Ethan Cohen and Zhu Ceng and located in the former Beacon High School, will be honored as the arts organization of the year.

Rowan Parsaca, a 2023 Beacon High School graduate, will be recognized as the Youth with Exceptional Promise in the Arts. The 2023 Beacon High School graduate is part of the Dia:Beacon teen program, works with artists Ron English and Hayden Wayne and recently portrayed Eponine in the Beacon Players production of Les Misérables.

The other honorees are the Dutchess County Historical Society for its exhibit on 19th-century artist Caroline Morgan Clowes; Paola Bari, co-curator of Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, for her activism; Jim Osborn, an arts educator at Vassar College, Albert Shahinian Fine Art in Rhinebeck; crime fiction writer Jodé Millman of Poughkeepsie; the Hudson Valley Philharmonic String Competition Committee; volunteer Randy Caruso; and i2Evolve, a Red Hook firm that uses art to help children manage stress.

The awards ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at The Grandview in Poughkeepsie. To register, see artsmidhudson.org/dcartsawards.