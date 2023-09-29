Beacon Obituaries

Elizabeth DeLuca (1929-2023)

Elizabeth A. DeLuca, 94, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Sept. 26 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

She was born Aug. 29, 1929, in Beacon, the daughter of George and Reka (Incarnati) Garnot. On June 24, 1951, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon, she married John DeLuca, who died in 2016.

Before starting a family, Elizabeth worked at IBM.

She is survived by her children, Joanne VanTassel (Gary) and Joseph DeLuca; her grandchildren, Jennifer Bell (Shane), Amy VanTassel and Gary VanTassel Jr. (Keri); her great-grandsons, Riley Bell and Brady Bell; a great-granddaughter, Addelyn VanTassel; and her brother, George Garnot. Her sister, Rose Garnot, and her brothers, Morris and Frank Garnot, died before her.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Sept. 29 at St. John the Evangelist Church, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or the American Heart Association (heart.org).

Joseph Kovacs (1938-2023)

Joseph Andrew Kovacs, 85, died Sept. 8 in Middletown.

He was born in Beacon in 1938 and worked for various organizations throughout his life, including the Beacon Police Department, Newburgh Police Department, Central Valley Fire Department, Pocatello Fire Department, City of Middletown Special Police, ShopRite and Woodbury Commons.

A memorial service was held Sept. 20 at the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home in Middletown. Memorial donations can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org).