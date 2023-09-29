Cinema Depot Debuts with Nine

Theater will host three movie musical screenings

The Philipstown Depot Theatre plans to screen a series of films, Cinema Depot: The Movie Musical, beginning Friday (Oct. 6) with Nine (2009), starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz.

It continues Nov. 10 with Dreamgirls (2006) starring Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson (who won an Academy Award for her performance) and concludes on Dec. 9 with the Irving Berlin classic White Christmas (1954), starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.

“I am sometimes astounded when I learn that these are films many have never seen,” says Phil Geoffrey Bond, who curated the series. “I’ve been watching them for many years and, with each fresh viewing, I always pick up on something new and astonishingly wonderful. The community experience of viewing these musical treasures will make for three very cozy evenings at the Depot.”

The screenings each begin at 7:30 p.m. The Depot Theatre is located on Garrison’s Landing; tickets are $15 at philipstowndepottheatre.org.