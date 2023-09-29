Flooding Causes Problems for Commuters

Metro-North reopens limited service on Hudson Line

Metro-North announced major service disruptions on Friday (Sept. 29) because of flooding, and the railroad shut down service for several hours on the Hudson Line between Grand Central and Yankee Stadium and Scarborough and Croton-Harmon, creating headaches for commuters.

As of 5 p.m., limited service had been restored on the Hudson Line, but the Harlem Line remained closed between Grand Central and Wakefield. Commuters were advised to take the 4 to the 2 subway, transferring at 149 St.-Grand Concourse for Wakefield-241 St.

Flash flooding prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency for the Hudson Valley, Long Island and New York City. The National Weather Service expects the regions to receive at least 3 to 5 inches of rain through Friday night, with rainfall rates of up to 1 inch per hour. A flood watch is in effect until 10:15 p.m.

In addition, the Taconic, Hutchinson River and Saw Mill parkways were reported closed at various locations because of flooding and landslides. See 511ny.org.