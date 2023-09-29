Joseph Monteleone (1945-2023)

Joseph Monteleone of Garrison passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2023, at Hudson Valley Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 78.

He was born on Feb. 16, 1945, in the Bronx to the late Aniello and Emilia Costello Monteleone.

Joseph grew up in the Bronx and married Marian Iafratto on Oct. 16, 1966, at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Scarsdale. Joe was drafted into the U.S. Army in January 1967, where he served honorably as a Sergeant in the Military Police.

Together, they spent the next 57 years creating their love story. Joe was an avid pigeon fancier and achieved both the NPA’s Master Breeder and Master Judge awards. He retired after 30 years owning JM Recycling Services.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Marian; his loving children Joseph Monteleone and his wife Patty, Michael Monteleone and his wife Siobhan and Mark Monteleone; and his cherished grandchildren Alexandra, Amanda, Hannah, Luke, Isabella, Olivia, Allison, Emma, Sophia and Maria-Helena. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Joseph was predeceased by his brother, Fred, and his sister, Angela Gleason.

Friends may call on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., Cold Spring. At the conclusion of Mass, the U.S. Army will render honors. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org).