Start Reading Now

October book club selections

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 5, 7 P.M.

Gateway to Freedom: The Hidden History of the Underground Railroad, by Eric Foner

Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email [email protected].

Whalefall Book Club

THURS 5, 7 P.M.

Whalefall: A Novel, by Daniel Kraus

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Reading with Writers

WED 11, 7 P.M.

The Creative Act: A Way of Being, by Rick Rubin

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

THURS 19, 3:15 P.M.

Word Travelers and the Taj Mahal Mystery, by Raj Haldar

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Howland Haunted Book Club (Ages 12+)

THURS 19, 3:45 P.M.

The Babysitters Coven, by Kate Williams

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org.

Page-to-Screen Book Club

THURS 19, 5:30 P.M.

The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven, by Sherman Alexie

Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org.

History Book Club

THURS 19, 7 P.M.

Stayin’ Alive: The 1970s and the Last Days of the Working Class, by Jefferson Cowie

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Book Buds (Ages 8-10)

TUES 24, 6:15 P.M.

Sheets, by Brenna Thrummler

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 26, 7:15 P.M.

Rebecca, by Daphne du Maurier

David’s, 2 Park Place, Newburgh

Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 30, 7 P.M.

The Haunting of Hill House, by Shirley Jackson

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.