Start Reading Now

October book club selections
Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 5, 7 P.M.
Gateway to Freedom: The Hidden History of the Underground Railroad, by Eric Foner
Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email [email protected].
Whalefall Book Club
THURS 5, 7 P.M.
Whalefall: A Novel, by Daniel Kraus
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Reading with Writers
WED 11, 7 P.M.
The Creative Act: A Way of Being, by Rick Rubin
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
THURS 19, 3:15 P.M.
Word Travelers and the Taj Mahal Mystery, by Raj Haldar
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Howland Haunted Book Club (Ages 12+)
THURS 19, 3:45 P.M.
The Babysitters Coven, by Kate Williams
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org.
Page-to-Screen Book Club
THURS 19, 5:30 P.M.
The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven, by Sherman Alexie
Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org.
History Book Club
THURS 19, 7 P.M.
Stayin’ Alive: The 1970s and the Last Days of the Working Class, by Jefferson Cowie
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Book Buds (Ages 8-10)
TUES 24, 6:15 P.M.
Sheets, by Brenna Thrummler
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 26, 7:15 P.M.
Rebecca, by Daphne du Maurier
David’s, 2 Park Place, Newburgh
Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 30, 7 P.M.
The Haunting of Hill House, by Shirley Jackson
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.