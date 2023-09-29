Varsity Roundup: Haldane

FOOTBALL — After a bye week, the Blue Devils faced rival Tuckahoe on Sept. 22, under the lights for homecoming, and came away with a gritty 21-13 win.

In the first quarter, the Haldane defense came up with a big stop on fourth-and-goal to keep the Tigers out of the end zone. Tuckahoe struck first with just over eight minutes left in the half after an interception. After a 15-yard punt return by Evan Giachinta, the Blue Devils had less than three minutes to get something going offensively. On the first play of the drive, Giachinta took a screen pass for 39 yards to Tuckahoe’s 9-yard-line. He ran it in from 4 yards out to tie the game.

Midway through the third quarter, the Blue Devils defense recovered a fumble at their 31-yard line. On the next play, quarterback Ryan Van Tassel ran it up the middle for a 59-yard touchdown. After another fumble recovery by the Blue Devils, this time on their own 19, Van Tassel ran 31 yards for another touchdown. A two-point conversion gave the Blue Devils a 21-7 lead.

Van Tassel and Gianchinta combined for 358 of Haldane’s 362 rushing yards. The Blue Devils (3-0) travel to Bronxville (1-2) on Saturday (Sept. 30).

BOYS’ SOCCER — After winning back-to-back games on the road, the Blue Devils returned home on Tuesday (Sept. 26) to defeat North Salem, 2-0, extending their winning streak to four games. The goals came from Matthew Nachamkin and Clem Grossman.

Haldane (5-3) hosts winless Pawling at 4:30 p.m. today (Sept. 29) for senior night and travels to Hastings on Saturday. Next week the team visits Croton-Harmon and at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 5) hosts Putnam Valley.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — The Blue Devils had won three in a row when they left for Beacon on Sept. 21, but the streak ended with a 6-0 loss to the Bulldogs. Haldane recovered on Tuesday (Sept. 26) with a 2-1 win at Pawling. Anna-Catherine Nelson scored twice (the first on an assist from Stella Gretina, and the game winner with eight minutes left), and freshman goalkeeper Esther Amato had 11 saves in her varsity debut. “She played a phenomenal game,” said Coach Mary Callaghan.

The Blue Devils hosted North Salem on Thursday (Sept. 28) and will travel to Franklin Roosevelt in Hyde Park on Saturday and Croton-Harmon on Monday.

GIRLS’ TENNIS — Haldane fell, 5-0, at Croton-Harmon on Wednesday (Sept. 27). The first doubles team of Camilla McDaniel and Scout Thankur-deBeer had the most competitive match, losing in two sets (7-6, 6-4).

The Blue Devils host Pleasantville at 4:30 p.m. today (Sept. 29) and visit Pleasantville on Tuesday. They will face North Salem on Wednesday (home) and Thursday (away).

VOLLEYBALL — On Sept. 21, Haldane fell at home to Croton-Harmon (25-15, 25-17, 25-8). Emily Tomann went 7-of-8 on serves with three aces and Scotia Hartford was 10 of 13 on serves with three aces. Tomann also led Haldane in digs with 12, while Hartford had eight. Megan Powell led in assists with five.

On Wednesday (Sept. 27), the Blue Devils lost at home to Pawling, 3-1. Haldane won the second game, 25-16, but Pawling took the others (25-8, 25-21, 25-12).

Haldane travels to Putnam Valley today (Sept. 29) and on Saturday will participate in the John Jay Cross River Tournament. Next week it travels to North Salem on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY — The Blue Devils competed on Sept. 23 in the 20-team Bowdoin Classic in Wappingers Falls. For the boys, Owen Powers finished 82nd of 144 runners with a time of 19:08.40 and James Frommer was 108th in 22:01.50. The girls didn’t compete as a team but Penelope Andreou finished 91st of 100 runners in 29:42.50 and Hazel Berkley was 92nd in 31:53.90.