Around Town (Photos)

PEP RALLY — When the underclassman parade by with their “floats” during the annual homecoming pep rally at Haldane High School, as happened on Sept. 22, the seniors feign indifference by reading newspapers. Who’s the joker with The Putnam County Times? (Photo provided)

NEW GALLERY — Dana Levenberg, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philiptown, opened her new field office in Ossining with an art exhibit, Contemplating the Hudson River, that runs through Dec. 27. Curated by Erin Johnson, the show includes works by 22 artists, including Candice Winter and Christine Knowlton of Peekskill (at right). Call 914-941-1111 to schedule a weekday viewing. (Photo provided)

CELEBRATING SUKKOT — The Philipstown Reform Synagogue celebrated Sukkot on Oct. 1 at St. Mary’s in Cold Spring. Members decorated a sukkah with seasonal greens, plants and vegetables, then offered blessings and shared a meal with friends and neighbors. From left is Rabbi Helaine Ettinger, the Rev. Steve Schunk, Alan Steiner and Glenn Lehbwohl Steiner. (Photo by Priscilla Goldfarb)