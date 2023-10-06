Around Town (Photos)

GARRISON CRAFTS — The Garrison Art Center shortened the hours of the first day of its annual craft show on Sept. 30 at Garrison’s Landing because of rain but enjoyed the same great weather on Oct. 1 as the Spirit of Beacon. The art center this year moved the show from August to the end of September. Shown here is painter Kelly Edwards, who owns the Arbor Gallery in Carmel. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

ARCHBISHOP VISIT — The Archibishop of Canterbury visited the Franciscan Friars at Graymoor in Garrison on Sept. 23 to accept the Paul Wattson Christian Unity Award, named for the order’s co-founder. After the ceremony, the friars gave the archbishop, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, and his wife, Caroline, a tour of the grounds. It was the first visit to Graymoor by an archbishop of Canterbury since 1972. In May, Welby crowned King Charles III. (Photo provided)