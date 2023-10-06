Current Wins National Award

The Highlands Current won an outstanding coverage award from Local Independent Online News on Tuesday (Oct. 3) for Brian PJ Cronin’s Trails (Too) Well Traveled.

Published in September 2022, the series examined attempts to balance the desire to encourage people to explore the outdoors and the damaging effects an abundance of park visitors can have on the environment.

The Current won among news sources with annual revenue of $500,000 to $1.1 million. The other nominees were Cardinal News in Roanoke, Virginia, and Mission Local in San Francisco.

The newspaper was a finalist in the 2020 LION contest for investigative reports for Secret Putnam and won for investigative reports in 2019 for “The Extremist Next Door.”