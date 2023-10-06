Desmond-Fish Library Posts Survey

Asks for input about changing name

The Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison, as part of its response to reporting about the alleged Nazi sympathies of its late co-founder, Hamilton Fish III, is conducting a survey to gauge sentiment for changing the library’s name.

A committee of library board members, staff and residents developed the 13-question questionnaire as part of a review process that has included historical research, programming and public discussions. The survey, which includes space to suggest names, is online at surveymonkey.com/r/dfplnamereview. The deadline is Nov. 1.