Dutchess Awards Youth Service Grants

County distributes nearly $300K for programs

Dutchess County on Tuesday (Oct. 3) announced it has awarded nearly $300,000 in grants to fund 24 programs for youth development, including in Beacon.

The Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps. received $16,781 for its Junior Corps Member Program for teens ages 15 to 17, which teaches skills needed for emergency medical services, patient care and communication; the Foundation for Beacon Schools was given $8,000 for its 2024 student film festival; the City of Beacon received $5,000 for its eight-week summer swim academy; and Cornell Cooperative Extension Dutchess County was awarded $20,000 for its Green Teen community gardening program.