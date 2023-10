Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

The Cold Spring Village Board, at its Wednesday (Oct. 4) meeting, completed a final review of proposed revisions to Chapter 126 (Vehicles and Traffic) and Chapter 127 (Residential Parking Program) of the Village Code and scheduled public hearings for Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Village Hall. The residential parking program will include issuing permits to residents who live on 11 streets east of the Metro-North tracks. Twenty streets in the upper village will be added later. The changes will also include paid parking on Main Street on weekends and holidays. The revised chapters are posted on the village website