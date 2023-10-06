Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

- The Cold Spring Village Board, at its Wednesday (Oct. 4) meeting, completed a final review of proposed revisions to Chapter 126 (Vehicles and Traffic) and Chapter 127 (Residential Parking Program) of the Village Code and scheduled public hearings for Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Village Hall. The residential parking program will include issuing permits to residents who live on 11 streets east of the Metro-North tracks. Twenty streets in the upper village will be added later. The changes will also include paid parking on Main Street on weekends and holidays. The revised chapters are posted on the village website.
- The village will pick up bulk trash at curbside on Oct. 21.
- The Village Board revoked a permit for the Sloop Clearwater to dock on Oct. 20 because the request was not for a public education program but for the wedding of a former sloop captain. Seastreak is scheduled to stop at Cold Spring that same day but will dock at Bear Mountain State Park after passengers disembark.