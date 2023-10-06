Putnam Executive Proposes $195M Budget for 2024

Next up: scrutiny by the nine county legislators

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne this week proposed spending $195.2 million on government for 2024, an increase of 9 percent over 2023.

The tentative budget, Byrne’s first since taking office in January, awaits county Legislators’ approval. Revenue expected from property taxes remains the same as in 2023, at $46.6 million, but Byrne also recommends withdrawing $10.9 million from county reserves, compared to the $1.8 million that his predecessor, MaryEllen Odell, wanted to withdraw a year ago.

Byrne’s budget lowers the tax rate to $2.87 of every $1,000 of assessed value, which Byrne said was the lowest property tax rate for Putnam since 2008. It also anticipates collecting $77.5 million in sales tax revenue.

Byrne scheduled a budget presentation for Thursday (Oct. 5), followed by a public hearing by the Legislature. Its nine members, including Nancy Montgomery, a Democrat who represents Philipstown and part of Putnam Valley, plan to make any revisions and adopt a budget by Oct. 31, although changes can still be made to the adopted budget.

The tentative budget allocates $1.347 million for the Legislature, a slight reduction from the final 2023 budget. It provides $932,863 for the county executive’s office, a drop of about 5 percent from 2023.

Other tentative allotments include $7.77 million for the Bureau of Emergency Services, an increase of about 7 percent; $7.41 million for the Health Department, a decrease of about 6 percent; and $29.8 million for the Social Services Department, or about the same amount as budgeted last year.

The District Attorney’s Office would receive $2.31 million, a slight increase, while the Sheriff’s Department would get $21.6 million, a slight decrease. Money for the jail would rise to $12.5 million, compared to $11.9 million in the 2023 budget.

In his prepared remarks, Byrne noted that his budget includes “no merit increase or cost-of-living adjustment for myself, the sheriff, the clerk, the district attorney or county coroners. That doesn’t mean these officials aren’t doing a remarkable job or are not deserving, it simply means we are taking steps, leading by example, to demonstrate fiscal discipline at a time when so many of our residents are struggling.”

Under the tentative budget, two cultural institutions in Philipstown again would benefit: The Putnam History Museum in Cold Spring would get $57,093 and the Constitution Island Association would receive $10,350, the same amounts as 2023.

The money devoted to the green trolley that runs from Memorial Day to Veterans Day between sites in Philipstown and the vicinity remains unclear. Transportation Manager Vincent Tamagna said Wednesday (Oct. 4) that a line in the tentative budget earmarking $2.5 million for “leased transportation” covers the trolley as well as bus service on the east side of the county. The trolley share has been averaging $28,656 over the last three years, he said, although he declined to provide further details without a Freedom of Information Law request.

In his prepared speech, Byrne announced an initiative to revamp the transit program in northeast Putnam, adding that he hopes to expand it to western Putnam, as well.