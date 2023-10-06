The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 7
Thrift Sale
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
This annual sale of gently used clothing, shoes and accessories, organized by the Climate Smart Initiative, Philipstown Loop and the church, will benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. Also SUN 8, MON 9.
SUN 8
Potluck Picnic
NELSONVILLE
Noon – 3 p.m. Masonic Lodge
18 Secor St.
Bring a dish and non-alcoholic beverages to share with neighbors.
SUN 8
Fall Gala
GARRISON
4:45 p.m. The Garrison
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org
This annual fundraiser for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival will honor Margot Harley and Marit Kulleseid. There will be an auction, musical performances and dinner. Cost: $350 to $700
WED 11
Flu Shot Clinic
GARRISON
2 – 6:30 p.m. Garrison Firehouse
1616 Route 9
putnamcountyny.com/fluclinic
The Putnam County Health Department will provide vaccinations. Appointment required; register online. Cost: $30 (free for 65 and older or with Medicare card)
WED 11
Loteria Afternoon
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Play the classic game, which is similar to bingo, to mark Hispanic Heritage Month (which continues through SUN 15). Also enjoy guacamole and collect prizes.
SAT 14
Harvest Fest
PUTNAM VALLEY
Noon – 4 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
There will be crafts, artisans, food from Smok’d and live music by the Bottoms Up Dixieland Jazz Band, the Kitchen Table Band and Linda Thornton and Tim Pitt. Cost: $10 suggested donation
SAT 14
Solar Eclipse Watch Party
COLD SPRING
Noon – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Sponsored by NASA, the program will include science experiments, games and snacks. Eclipse glasses will be provided. Registration required.
SAT 14
Watch the Solar Eclipse
GARRISON
12:15 – 2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring chairs and snacks to watch from the library lawn. Glasses will be provided.
SAT 14
Spirits Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
5 – 9 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Sample whiskey, gin, vodka and tequila from distilleries, paired with food. Cost: $64 ($119 VIP)
SAT 14
Taste of the Valley
PHILIPSTOWN
6:30 – 9 p.m. Glynwood Farm
362 Glynwood Road
haldaneschoolfoundation.org
Enjoy food and drink while supporting the Haldane School Foundation. Cost: $125
SUN 15
Pumpkin Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org
This annual Beacon Sloop Club event will include pie and soup, artisans, a children’s stage and live music by Betty and the Baby Boomers, Sharleen Leahey and Sarah Underhill and The Stockport Middleground. Donations welcome. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 7
Touch a Truck
COLD SPRING
2 – 4 p.m. Community Nursery
10 Academy St.
Large vehicles will be available to explore. Donations are welcome for the Rosemary Rodino Scholarship and Equipment Fund.
SAT 7
Campfire Sing-A-Long
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | compassarts.org
Gina Samardge and members of the Beacon Rising Choir will lead a sing-a-long.
Cost: $10 to $50
TUES 10
Art With Bugs
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Creators Workshop will use dead insects for an art project. Children ages 12 and younger should be accompanied. Registration required.
THURS 12
Retro Board Game Night
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children and teens ages 11 and older are invited to play games popular in the 1980s and ’90s.
SAT 14
Wee Play Costume Swap
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center
23 W. Center St.
facebook.com/weeplaybeacon
Search for the perfect child’s costume. Donate costumes at Clutter, the Howland Library or the Refill Store. Also SUN 15.
SAT 14
Nature Scavenger Hunt
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Sugarloaf Trail Lot
philipstowngardenclubny.org
The Philipstown Garden Club is launching a series of events for families with children ages 4 to 12. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 7
Putnam Fall for Dance
KENT LAKES
3 p.m. Arts on the Lake
640 Route 52 | artsonthelake.org
Members of the Putnam County Dance Project, Dances by Isadora/NYC and the Erick Hawkins Dance Company will perform. Also MON 9.
SAT 7
Your Bizarre Day
WAPPINGERS FALLS
7 p.m. Norma’s | 2648 E. Main St.
bit.ly/bizarre-day-show
Comedy improvisers will act out audience members’ most bizarre experiences.
Cost: $5
SAT 7
David Cross
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The comedian will perform as part of his Worst Daddy in the World tour.
Cost: $42 to $62
SAT 7
In Conversation with The Sopranos
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Comedian Joey Kola will host a panel discussion with actors Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher), followed by a Q&A. Cost: $59 to $82
SUN 8
Hilarie Burton Morgan
POUGHKEEPSIE
3 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Jeffery Dean Morgan will discuss with the author her memoir, Grimoire Girl, about moving from Hollywood to a working farm in Rhinebeck, and how to create your own book of wisdom. Ticket includes signed copy. Cost: $42
FRI 13
CP2 Series Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #1
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
There will readings of The Cake and The New Century. Also SAT 14, SUN 15. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)
SAT 14
Pay Dirt
MAHOPAC
5 p.m. Putnam Arts Council
521 Kennicut Hill Road
bit.ly/pay-dirt-preview
The Putnam Theatre Alliance will present scenes from its upcoming play about a struggle over land before the American Revolution in what would become Putnam County. Registration required. Free
SUN 15
Tony Howarth
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from his latest collection, The Griefs That Fate Assigns, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 7
Bannerman Island
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum
10 S. Water St. | lincolndepotmuseum.org
Historian Thom Johnson will discuss the rocky island and its historical significance and uses through the centuries. Cost: $10
SAT 7
Learn About Wildlife Rehabilitation
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Alexa Marinaccio and Maggie Ciarcia-Belloni will discuss what is involved in wildlife rescue and helping animals recover — and they’re bringing an opossum. Free
SAT 7
Get Rooted
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Robyn Moreno will read from her memoir about a 260-day spiritual journey to heal herself from burnout and painful family relationships by studying curanderismo, her Mexican grandmother’s medicinal practice.
THURS 12
Revaluation in Philipstown
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church | 1 Chestnut St.
Journal News tax columnist David McKay Wilson, who recently wrote about homes in Philipstown that have higher or lower assessments than their market values, will moderate a discussion about the system that determines how much homeowners pay.
FRI 13
Fire Tower Hike
CARMEL
10 a.m. Nimham Mountain
845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Learn about the person the mountain is named for, Sachem Daniel Nimham, and the area’s history during a hike led by educators from the Putnam History Museum and the Cornell Cooperative Extension. See website for meeting location. Cost: $15 ($12 members)
SAT 14
Bird Walk
WAPPINGERS FALLS
7:30 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
The Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will lead this search for migratory birds and unusual species. Registration required.
SAT 14
The Making of the Daniel Nimham Sculpture
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Watch a documentary about sculptor Michael Keropian’s creation of the recently dedicated statue on view in Fishkill. The artist and director will answer questions following the screening and the Nimham Mountain Singers will perform. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 15
Guided Walk: Foundry Cove
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
A history tour about Indigenous people in the area will begin at the museum and continue through Foundry Cove. Cost: $10 ($8 members)
SUN 15
Saving Native Plant Seeds
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Join Master Gardeners in the pollinator garden to learn how to collect, prepare and store seeds. Registration required.
VISUAL ART
SAT 7
No Name, No Slogan
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
The Brasiles Art Collective curated this avant-garde art exhibit; a free lecture on the history of the movement is scheduled for 8 p.m. Through Nov. 11.
SAT 7
David Provan
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The visiting artist, whose exhibit, Barely Not Impossible, is on view, will discuss his work.
SAT 7
Brushstrokes
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Lewis and Pine
38 Main St. | lewisandpine.com
The store will debut its new gallery, Found Space, with an exhibit of work by Yali Lewis.
WED 11
Sip & Ghost Painting
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Transform a painting that was found at a thrift store with your creative touch in a ghostly cast. Registration required.
THURS 12
Day of the Dead Arts & Crafts
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Adults are invited to use papel picado templates to make perforated paper decorations symbolizing air and marigolds for the library’s Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 1.
FRI 13
Flowers, Trees and Transformations
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
Lucille Tortora will be at the gallery to talk with visitors about her photographs, which are on display through Oct. 30.
MUSIC
SAT 7
Porchfest
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Main Street
coldspringnychamber.com
Businesses and organizations will host concerts — including by Aria Anjali, Kat and Stephen Selman, Heavy Nettles, Sam Sauer and J. Rattlesnake — followed by a closing set by the Daniel Kelly Trio at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand. See the website for the schedule. Rescheduled from SUN 24. Free
SAT 7
Delightful Diversion
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will include works by John Adams and Dvorak, as well as Poulenc’s Concerto for Two Pianos. Cost: $30 to $75
SAT 7
Bell Bottom Blues
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This tribute band will play Eric Clapton’s music from the beginning of his career with Cream and Derek and the Dominoes through his solo work. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 8
Faded Rose
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The alternative band has a ’90s flair. Bittersweet Descent will open.
Cost: $20 ($25 door)
THURS 12
The Man in Black
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Shawn Barker will perform the music of Johnny Cash. Cost: $35 to $50
FRI 13
Classic Zeppelin Live
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Kashmir, a tribute band, will play Led Zeppelin hits in character. Cost: $35 to $50
FRI 13
Mike + Ruthy of the Mammals
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Mike Merenda and Ruth Ungar will play traditional and original folk rock music.
Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 13
Cheryl Wheeler & Kenny White
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singers and songwriters will perform. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SAT 14
Boots by the Bandshell
WAPPINGERS FALLS
3:30 – 8:30 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | dutchessny.gov/parks
This third annual country music festival will music by the Thunder Ridge Band, and as well as line dancing, family games and a bonfire.
SAT 14
Shamarr Allen
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The singer and trumpet player will play music from his latest release, True Orleans 2. Cost: $25
SAT 14
Vic DiBitetto
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian known as the Italian Hurricane will do stand-up. Cost: $35 to $55
SAT 14
Richard Shindell
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer, known for the stories in his music, will play songs from his latest release, Careless. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 15
Joseph Lin
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The violin and viola player’s program will include music by Bach. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 15
Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Members of the original 1970s band unite with new players for an evening of R&B. Cost: $35 to $65
CIVIC
TUES 10
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 10
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
WED 11
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov