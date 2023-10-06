The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 7

Thrift Sale

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

This annual sale of gently used clothing, shoes and accessories, organized by the Climate Smart Initiative, Philipstown Loop and the church, will benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. Also SUN 8, MON 9.

SUN 8

Potluck Picnic

NELSONVILLE

Noon – 3 p.m. Masonic Lodge

18 Secor St.

Bring a dish and non-alcoholic beverages to share with neighbors.

SUN 8

Fall Gala

GARRISON

4:45 p.m. The Garrison

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org

This annual fundraiser for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival will honor Margot Harley and Marit Kulleseid. There will be an auction, musical performances and dinner. Cost: $350 to $700

WED 11

Flu Shot Clinic

GARRISON

2 – 6:30 p.m. Garrison Firehouse

1616 Route 9

putnamcountyny.com/fluclinic

The Putnam County Health Department will provide vaccinations. Appointment required; register online. Cost: $30 (free for 65 and older or with Medicare card)

WED 11

Loteria Afternoon

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Play the classic game, which is similar to bingo, to mark Hispanic Heritage Month (which continues through SUN 15). Also enjoy guacamole and collect prizes.

SAT 14

Harvest Fest

PUTNAM VALLEY

Noon – 4 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

There will be crafts, artisans, food from Smok’d and live music by the Bottoms Up Dixieland Jazz Band, the Kitchen Table Band and Linda Thornton and Tim Pitt. Cost: $10 suggested donation

SAT 14

Solar Eclipse Watch Party

COLD SPRING

Noon – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Sponsored by NASA, the program will include science experiments, games and snacks. Eclipse glasses will be provided. Registration required.

SAT 14

Watch the Solar Eclipse

GARRISON

12:15 – 2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring chairs and snacks to watch from the library lawn. Glasses will be provided.

SAT 14

Spirits Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

5 – 9 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Sample whiskey, gin, vodka and tequila from distilleries, paired with food. Cost: $64 ($119 VIP)

SAT 14

Taste of the Valley

PHILIPSTOWN

6:30 – 9 p.m. Glynwood Farm

362 Glynwood Road

haldaneschoolfoundation.org

Enjoy food and drink while supporting the Haldane School Foundation. Cost: $125

SUN 15

Pumpkin Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org

This annual Beacon Sloop Club event will include pie and soup, artisans, a children’s stage and live music by Betty and the Baby Boomers, Sharleen Leahey and Sarah Underhill and The Stockport Middleground. Donations welcome. Free

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 7

Touch a Truck

COLD SPRING

2 – 4 p.m. Community Nursery

10 Academy St.

Large vehicles will be available to explore. Donations are welcome for the Rosemary Rodino Scholarship and Equipment Fund.

SAT 7

Campfire Sing-A-Long

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | compassarts.org

Gina Samardge and members of the Beacon Rising Choir will lead a sing-a-long.

Cost: $10 to $50

TUES 10

Art With Bugs

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Creators Workshop will use dead insects for an art project. Children ages 12 and younger should be accompanied. Registration required.

THURS 12

Retro Board Game Night

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children and teens ages 11 and older are invited to play games popular in the 1980s and ’90s.

SAT 14

Wee Play Costume Swap

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center

23 W. Center St.

facebook.com/weeplaybeacon

Search for the perfect child’s costume. Donate costumes at Clutter, the Howland Library or the Refill Store. Also SUN 15.

SAT 14

Nature Scavenger Hunt

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Sugarloaf Trail Lot

philipstowngardenclubny.org

The Philipstown Garden Club is launching a series of events for families with children ages 4 to 12. Registration required.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 7

Putnam Fall for Dance

KENT LAKES

3 p.m. Arts on the Lake

640 Route 52 | artsonthelake.org

Members of the Putnam County Dance Project, Dances by Isadora/NYC and the Erick Hawkins Dance Company will perform. Also MON 9.

SAT 7

Your Bizarre Day

WAPPINGERS FALLS

7 p.m. Norma’s | 2648 E. Main St.

bit.ly/bizarre-day-show

Comedy improvisers will act out audience members’ most bizarre experiences.

Cost: $5

SAT 7

David Cross

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The comedian will perform as part of his Worst Daddy in the World tour.

Cost: $42 to $62

SAT 7

In Conversation with The Sopranos

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Comedian Joey Kola will host a panel discussion with actors Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher), followed by a Q&A. Cost: $59 to $82

SUN 8

Hilarie Burton Morgan

POUGHKEEPSIE

3 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Jeffery Dean Morgan will discuss with the author her memoir, Grimoire Girl, about moving from Hollywood to a working farm in Rhinebeck, and how to create your own book of wisdom. Ticket includes signed copy. Cost: $42

FRI 13

CP2 Series Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #1

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

There will readings of The Cake and The New Century. Also SAT 14, SUN 15. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)

SAT 14

Pay Dirt

MAHOPAC

5 p.m. Putnam Arts Council

521 Kennicut Hill Road

bit.ly/pay-dirt-preview

The Putnam Theatre Alliance will present scenes from its upcoming play about a struggle over land before the American Revolution in what would become Putnam County. Registration required. Free

SUN 15

Tony Howarth

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from his latest collection, The Griefs That Fate Assigns, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 7

Bannerman Island

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum

10 S. Water St. | lincolndepotmuseum.org

Historian Thom Johnson will discuss the rocky island and its historical significance and uses through the centuries. Cost: $10

SAT 7

Learn About Wildlife Rehabilitation

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Alexa Marinaccio and Maggie Ciarcia-Belloni will discuss what is involved in wildlife rescue and helping animals recover — and they’re bringing an opossum. Free

SAT 7

Get Rooted

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Robyn Moreno will read from her memoir about a 260-day spiritual journey to heal herself from burnout and painful family relationships by studying curanderismo, her Mexican grandmother’s medicinal practice.

THURS 12

Revaluation in Philipstown

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church | 1 Chestnut St.

Journal News tax columnist David McKay Wilson, who recently wrote about homes in Philipstown that have higher or lower assessments than their market values, will moderate a discussion about the system that determines how much homeowners pay.

FRI 13

Fire Tower Hike

CARMEL

10 a.m. Nimham Mountain

845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Learn about the person the mountain is named for, Sachem Daniel Nimham, and the area’s history during a hike led by educators from the Putnam History Museum and the Cornell Cooperative Extension. See website for meeting location. Cost: $15 ($12 members)

SAT 14

Bird Walk

WAPPINGERS FALLS

7:30 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

The Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will lead this search for migratory birds and unusual species. Registration required.

SAT 14

The Making of the Daniel Nimham Sculpture

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Watch a documentary about sculptor Michael Keropian’s creation of the recently dedicated statue on view in Fishkill. The artist and director will answer questions following the screening and the Nimham Mountain Singers will perform. Donations welcome. Free





SUN 15

Guided Walk: Foundry Cove

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

A history tour about Indigenous people in the area will begin at the museum and continue through Foundry Cove. Cost: $10 ($8 members)

SUN 15

Saving Native Plant Seeds

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Join Master Gardeners in the pollinator garden to learn how to collect, prepare and store seeds. Registration required.

VISUAL ART

SAT 7

No Name, No Slogan

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

The Brasiles Art Collective curated this avant-garde art exhibit; a free lecture on the history of the movement is scheduled for 8 p.m. Through Nov. 11.

SAT 7

David Provan

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The visiting artist, whose exhibit, Barely Not Impossible, is on view, will discuss his work.

SAT 7

Brushstrokes

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Lewis and Pine

38 Main St. | lewisandpine.com

The store will debut its new gallery, Found Space, with an exhibit of work by Yali Lewis.

WED 11

Sip & Ghost Painting

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Transform a painting that was found at a thrift store with your creative touch in a ghostly cast. Registration required.

THURS 12

Day of the Dead Arts & Crafts

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Adults are invited to use papel picado templates to make perforated paper decorations symbolizing air and marigolds for the library’s Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 1.

FRI 13

Flowers, Trees and Transformations

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

Lucille Tortora will be at the gallery to talk with visitors about her photographs, which are on display through Oct. 30.





MUSIC

SAT 7

Porchfest

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Main Street

coldspringnychamber.com

Businesses and organizations will host concerts — including by Aria Anjali, Kat and Stephen Selman, Heavy Nettles, Sam Sauer and J. Rattlesnake — followed by a closing set by the Daniel Kelly Trio at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand. See the website for the schedule. Rescheduled from SUN 24. Free

SAT 7

Delightful Diversion

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will include works by John Adams and Dvorak, as well as Poulenc’s Concerto for Two Pianos. Cost: $30 to $75

SAT 7

Bell Bottom Blues

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This tribute band will play Eric Clapton’s music from the beginning of his career with Cream and Derek and the Dominoes through his solo work. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 8

Faded Rose

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The alternative band has a ’90s flair. Bittersweet Descent will open.

Cost: $20 ($25 door)

THURS 12

The Man in Black

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Shawn Barker will perform the music of Johnny Cash. Cost: $35 to $50





FRI 13

Classic Zeppelin Live

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Kashmir, a tribute band, will play Led Zeppelin hits in character. Cost: $35 to $50

FRI 13

Mike + Ruthy of the Mammals

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Mike Merenda and Ruth Ungar will play traditional and original folk rock music.

Cost: $25 ($30 door)





FRI 13

Cheryl Wheeler & Kenny White

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singers and songwriters will perform. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SAT 14

Boots by the Bandshell

WAPPINGERS FALLS

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | dutchessny.gov/parks

This third annual country music festival will music by the Thunder Ridge Band, and as well as line dancing, family games and a bonfire.

SAT 14

Shamarr Allen

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The singer and trumpet player will play music from his latest release, True Orleans 2. Cost: $25





SAT 14

Vic DiBitetto

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian known as the Italian Hurricane will do stand-up. Cost: $35 to $55

SAT 14

Richard Shindell

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer, known for the stories in his music, will play songs from his latest release, Careless. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 15

Joseph Lin

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The violin and viola player’s program will include music by Bach. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 15

Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Members of the original 1970s band unite with new players for an evening of R&B. Cost: $35 to $65

CIVIC

TUES 10

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 10

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

WED 11

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov