Varsity Roundup: Beacon

FOOTBALL — In a game delayed until Monday (Oct. 2) because of poor weather, Beacon lost to visiting Saugerties, 35-14, to fall to 0-5. The Bulldogs struggled on special teams, allowing three blocked punts, including one returned for a touchdown. Quarterback Jazziah Whitted was 4 for 19 for 115 yards. He threw two touchdowns but also three interceptions. Gio Browley had two catches for 59 yards, while Mason Supple had one grab for a 36-yard touchdown. Kaevon Ricketts, who was moved to fullback because of injuries, had 12 carries for 50 yards. The Bulldogs host New Paltz (1-4) today (Oct. 6) at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS' SOCCER — Beacon moved to 7-2 after two impressive wins, knocking off Chester, 8-1, on Monday (Oct. 2) and O'Neill, 2-1, on Tuesday. Against Chester, Reilly Landisi and Devyn Kelly each scored twice; against O'Neill, Abbie Ahmed scored late to break the tie. Beacon faced Chester again on Thursday. Next week, the Bulldogs host Liberty at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 10) and travel to Kingston on Thursday.

















BOYS’ SOCCER — The Bulldogs played strong defense in a scoreless draw with Cornwall on Sept. 28; defeated Liberty, 1-0, behind a goal by Liam Murphy on Tuesday (Oct. 3); and blanked Fallsburg, 5-0, on Wednesday with two goals by Jaidyn Caccomo and another by Murphy. The Bulldogs (7-2-1) travel to Lakeland on Monday (Oct. 9) and host O’Neill at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

TENNIS — The Bulldogs went 1-2 this week, losing at home, 4-3, against Goshen and 7-0 at Middletown before defeating Monticello, 6-1. Beacon (5-5) hosted Port Jervis on Thursday in its last match of the season.

VOLLEYBALL — Beacon had a game on Monday (Oct. 2) canceled before traveling to Port Jervis on Wednesday (Oct. 4), winning 3-1. The Bulldogs (9-1) hosted O’Neill on Thursday and will host Newburgh on Wednesday (Oct. 11).

GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Beacon struggled Monday (Oct. 2), losing 95-71 at home against Franklin Roosevelt, but had three first-place winners: Meara Kumar in the 200 individual medley in 2.45.08; Serena Stampleman in the 100 fly in 1:16.17; and the 200 free relay team in 2:00.33. The Bulldogs (1-4) swam at Cornwall on Thursday and host New Paltz on Tuesday (Oct. 10).