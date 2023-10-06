Varsity Roundup: Haldane

FOOTBALL — Against Bronxville at home on Sept. 29, the undefeated Blue Devils put themselves in a hole early, falling behind 13-0 before coming back for a 35-27 win.

Bronxville scored just over a minute into the game on a 51-yard touchdown run, and again on its next possession with a 43-yard run. The Broncos nearly scored again with 1:40 left in the quarter but Haldane’s defense held on fourth-and-four at the 10-yard line.

In the second quarter, quarterback Ryan Van Tassel lofted a pass to Brody Corless, who kept his feet inbounds to score, making it 13-7 with 8:58 left. A drive by Bronxville to inside the Haldane 5-yard line ended with an interception by Fallou Faye. With seven seconds left in the half, Van Tassel hit Jesse Tippett in the back of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown that gave the Blue Devils a 14-13 lead.

Haldane opened the second half with a drive that was capped off by a 20-yard TD run by Van Tassel. Later in the quarter, he threw a seven-yard TD pass to Michael Murray, and a two-point conversion made it 28-13. Evan Giachinta ran for a 35-yard TD in the fourth to close the scoring for the Blue Devils.

Van Tassel completed 13 of 17 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns, while Giachinta had 24 carries for 192 yards and Murray caught 10 passes for 107 yards.

The Blue Devils (4-0) will host Dobbs Ferry (2-1) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 7). The Eagles defeated Bronxville, 12-7, earlier in the season and lost to Valhalla, 27-26, last week.

BOYS’ SOCCER — Croton-Harmon broke Haldane’s five-game winning streak on Tuesday (Oct. 3) with a 3-1 victory over the Blue Devils. The Tigers scored on a penalty kick in the first half, but Clem Grossman assisted Max Westphal on a free kick with 24 minutes left in the second half to even the score.

Croton-Harmon capitalized on another penalty kick to take a 2-1 lead, then put it away with a goal with eight minutes left. “It just wasn’t our day,” said Coach Ahmed Dwidar.

On Wednesday, the Blue Devils won at Pawling, 3-0, behind goals from Samuel Cardona, Frankie DiGilio and Westphal. Haldane (5-4) hosted Putnam Valley on Thursday and will travel to Blind Brook on Saturday (Oct. 7), Walter Panas on Monday and North Salem on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — The Blue Devils had a tough several days, losing on Sept. 28 at home to North Salem, 8-0; coming up short against Franklin Roosevelt at Straatsburg on Saturday (Sept. 30) 2-0; and falling at Croton-Harmon, 5-0, on Monday. Haldane (4-5) travels to Putnam Valley today (Oct. 6) before hosting Pawling on Tuesday and Putnam Valley on Wednesday. Both home games start at 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL — After losing to Southington, 2-0 (25-16, 25-14), at the John Jay Cross River Tournament on Sept. 30, the Blue Devils (1-10) traveled to North Salem on Thursday and today (Oct. 6) are scheduled to host Walter Panas at 6 p.m. before a week off.

CROSS-COUNTRY — On Wednesday (Oct. 4), Haldane competed in a meet against runners from Hendrick Hudson, Peekskill, Yorktown and Sleepy Hollow. Owen Powers finished eighth, followed by Silas Emig (19), James Frommer (20) and Brendan Shanahan (28). The Blue Devils will travel east on Saturday (Oct. 7) for the Brewster Bear Classic.

GIRLS’ TENNIS — In a doubleheader on Tuesday (Oct. 3), Haldane defeated Pleasantville twice, each by a score of 4-1. Eleanor Dubroff and Ella McKeel won both matches at second and third singles, respectively, and Julie Shields and Camilla McDaniel and Mary McBride and Scout Thakur deBeer won at doubles.