Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from August

Beacon police officers responded to 691 calls, including 31 auto crashes and seven domestic disputes.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

A Main Street caller reported a stolen bicycle. The bike was located and returned to the owner.

Quincy E. Portman, 24, of Hopewell Junction, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license and leaving the scene of property damage after a hit-and-run on Washington Avenue.

Thursday, Aug. 3

A Main Street caller reported damage to his vehicle because of a hit-and-run.

Aaron J. Dorer-Abuhoff, 39, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Friday, Aug. 4

A caller reported that a vehicle she let a friend borrow had not been returned.

A caller reported an abandoned trailer on Henry Street. The trailer was towed.

Sunday, Aug. 6

A Liberty Street caller reported being the victim of a computer scam.

Patrick T. Larkin, 49, of Goshen, was charged with third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breath, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief after a fight on Fishkill Avenue.

Monday, Aug. 7

A Main Street caller reported an attempted larceny at her store.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

A caller reported an abandoned vehicle on North Cedar Street. The vehicle was towed.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported an individual trespassing and harassing staff at her place of business.

Thursday, Aug. 10

A Main Street caller reported graffiti on a building.

Saturday, Aug. 12

A caller reported witnessing a hit-and-run on Fishkill Avenue.

Sunday, Aug. 13

A caller reported seeing a man taking items from cars on Henry Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Daral Reilly, 52, of Beacon, was charged with having an open alcohol container on Main Street.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

A Main Street caller reported damage to her car because of a hit and run.

Thursday, Aug. 17

A Vail Avenue caller reported that fraudulent accounts had been opened in her name.

Friday, Aug. 18

An Angela Court caller reported that items were removed from his home without his permission.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Rochelle M. Spitz-Pierre, 34, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief after an incident on Eliza Street.

Rosetta Manicchio, 61, of Beacon, was charged with petit larceny after an incident on Fishkill Avenue.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Cesar A. Sanchez, 33, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on DeWindt Street.

Monday, Aug. 21

A caller reported identity theft.

Cameron A. Shorey, 25, of Beacon, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct after a fight on Teller Avenue.

A caller reported identity theft.

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Emmanuel Ramos, 34, of Beacon, was charged with menacing after an incident on St. Luke’s Place.

An Orchard Place caller reported an unwanted party at her residence. The parties came to a resolution after officers responded.

Thursday, Aug. 24

A caller reported that she was a victim of check fraud.

Friday, Aug. 25

A Main Street caller reported damage to his vehicle because of a hit-and-run.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Alfredo Robles, 19, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant for third-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and also resisting arrest after a call about a suspicious person on Willow Street.