Fire Companies Schedule Public Hearings

Will discuss 2024 budgets

The Garrison and North Highlands fire companies have scheduled public hearings on Tuesday (Oct. 17) to receive feedback and discuss their 2024 budgets.

The Garrison Fire District commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. at the firehouse, 1616 Route 9. Its draft budget proposes $782,500 in spending, which represents a 2 percent increase over 2023 and a rate of $2.01 per $1,000 of assessed value. The budget, which is posted online, includes spending $30,000 from reserves.

The commissioners of the North Highlands will meet at 6 p.m. at the firehouse at 504 Fishkill Road in Philipstown.