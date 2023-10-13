Letter: Hamilton Fish and the Library

Hamilton Fish III was my grandfather. I was present when he and Alice Desmond began their discussions about founding a community library in Garrison as their shared legacy. I worked with them and many others to help achieve their vision and I served on the library board for decades. I am disappointed by the prospect of changing the library’s name in reaction to an incomplete and sensationalistic story of his life (“Desmond-Fish Library Posts Survey,” Oct. 6).

My grandfather was a tough man. He fought for what he thought was right and devoted much of his life to serving our country.

His political career was influenced by his early experiences as an officer in the 369th Infantry Regiment of mostly African American soldiers known as the Harlem Hellfighters. The 369th spent 191 days in front-line trenches, more than any other American unit. They also suffered the most casualties of any American unit and were the first Allied Forces soldiers to cross the Rhine into Germany. Obviously, serving in such a unit could create an indelible memory of the horrors of war. It’s not surprising that my grandfather subsequently fought to avoid another world war.

He also maintained an almost paranoid fear of Communism. In my view, this belief may have caused him to underestimate other serious dangers in the world. He felt surrounded by enemies and individuals who didn’t subscribe to his views. He knew that Franklin Roosevelt was trying to undermine him, but I doubt he suspected the British Secret Service of plotting against him.

It’s indisputable that my grandfather was responsible for many admirable accomplishments. In 1988, for his 100th birthday, he received a letter from Moshe Arad, the Israeli ambassador to the U.S., praising his unflagging support of Israel. Some people discount these accomplishments and argue that he showed lapses of judgment. But he was an elected leader navigating a world in crisis when there were no easy answers and enemies appeared everywhere. Could one of us have done better? We’ll never know.

It’s easy to be judgmental, particularly when that person can’t defend him or herself. Maybe it’s just a sign of our times that we seek to judge rather than to understand.

It’s striking to me that Arad, the official envoy of the State of Israel, spoke so glowingly of my grandfather as a champion of Israel. He made these statements even though various accusations against my grandfather were well known and more than 30 years closer in time than today. I respectfully request that anyone who chooses to condemn my grandfather ask themselves why they are more qualified to judge a man’s legacy.

My grandfather was not a perfect man. But he wasn’t a bad man. I am proud to be his grandson.

Russell Pyne, Atherton, California