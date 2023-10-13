My View: Designing Connections

As we celebrate Hispanic heritage this month, I find myself reflecting on my childhood with immense gratitude for the cultural richness it brought to my life. The members of my family were exceptionally warm, bursting with life and radiated a contagious sense of fun. I strive to bring that same energy to my interior design practice.

I grew up in New York City in a large Puerto Rican family. My grandparents shared 10 children. Impromptu get-togethers and holiday parties consisted of multi-generations of extended family and friends. All day long and into the night, my grandparents, Mama and Papa (Ana and Rafael), welcomed all. Miraculously, my grandmother always seemed able to feed everyone who came through the door. Did she have a magical bottomless pot of rice? I truly have no idea how she did it. What I do know is her food was amazingly delicious. My favorite meal was her arroz con gandules y pernil (yellow rice with pigeon peas and roasted pork shoulder).

We ate well and we danced. There was always music playing. My aunts and uncles all have the most beautiful singing voices and knew every word to every song, both in English and Spanish. On the congas, one of my uncles kept that rhythm going.

The children would line the walls of the apartment watching the adults dance salsa and merengue. Until they came to get us, because no one was left out. Shyness was not allowed when there was so much fun to be had! Couples, siblings, in-laws and cousins dancing together and sharing in the joy of togetherness. Parties would spill into the hallway of the building. It was New York City in the 1970s; this wasn’t unusual.

When my grandparents retired to Puerto Rico, I had the good luck to spend weeks there with them. There was always someone visiting from New York. They had an open kitchen where we could easily watch Mama prepare our favorite foods and hope we’d get a pre-meal taste. With year-round perfect weather, we could eat out on their covered porch to enjoy the front garden, palm trees and each other’s company. Laughing in paradise was an even more delightful experience.

The sounds of my childhood — “El Gran Combo” and other salseros, the Caribbean-accented Spanish of Puerto Rico, spoken impossibly fast, and the aromas of “Comida Criolla” (Criollo food, our soul food) live with me always.

My background serves as a reminder that the heart of any home lies in the moments shared with loved ones, and it has deeply informed my approach to interior design. My focus is to design rooms where clients can unwind and make meaningful connections. I achieve this by carefully blending elements that promote comfort, versatility and functionality for their lifestyle, whether it is for everyday moments or larger gatherings.

Every family has their own traditions, interests and vibe. My goal is to carefully curate spaces that capture the unique spirit of each client so that they can live life to the fullest within their home, creating lasting memories filled with joy.

National Hispanic Heritage Month continues through Sunday (Oct. 15).