Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

At the Wednesday (Oct. 11) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board, Mayor Kathleen Foley described the previous weekend as “mayhem” because of the number of visitors, including nearly 400 passengers from a Seastreak fall cruise, and heavy vehicle traffic that led to safety and parking issues in restricted areas on Wall Street and Fair Street. According to the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce, 187 Seastreak passengers are expected today (Oct. 13), 402 on Saturday and 252 on Sunday.

Foley emphasized the importance of two public hearings scheduled for Oct. 18 , at which the board will hear resident comments on updates to Village Code chapters dealing with vehicles, traffic and parking. The code revisions, she said, will “operationalize resident parking and set controls in place in areas where we don’t have as much control as we need.” The mayor said she will outline a proposal next week to limit bus traffic to a loop that includes Route 301 (Main Street), Route 9D (Morris Avenue / Chestnut Street) and Fair Street. The Chestnut Street spur would be designated as a bus parking area.

Foley commented on the recent budget address by Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne, which she attended with Trustee Eliza Starbuck. “Their budget is $195 million,” Foley said, including $59 million in sales tax revenue. She added that the Municipal Partnership Initiative, a competitive process for county grants among the six towns and three villages, is $250,000, an amount she described as “disappointing.” “It’s clear we have to look at other alternatives; tax sharing is not coming,” Foley said. Putnam is one of a few New York state counties that does not share sales tax revenue with the towns and villages where it is collected, although county officials say it provides many services for municipalities instead.

Village officials met recently with Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives to assess damages to several village properties caused by the summer’s severe storms, including to the pedestrian tunnel under the Metro-North tracks; culverts on Fish and Fair streets, including beneath the Mayor’s Park parking lot; and the area around the Visitor Center at the foot of upper Main. FEMA will reimburse the village for emergency repairs but funding for long-term fixes requires engineering plans. “What FEMA doesn’t want is to pay for the same mistake over and over,” Foley said.

The Cold Spring Police Department responded to 67 calls for service in September. Officers issued 12 traffic and 47 parking tickets. There were no arrests. Officer-in-Charge Larry Burke said as a result of the recent attacks in the Middle East, the department has increased patrols around churches and the local synagogue that uses St. Mary’s for its services. The Cold Spring Fire Co. answered 11 calls, including a structure fire and a transformer fire.

Water Superintendent Matt Kroog said that more than 8 inches of rain in September raised village reservoirs to 98.9 percent capacity. At the same time last year, the reservoirs were at 62 percent.

The Historic District Review Board approved an additional window required for retail space on the ground floor of Building 1, the final phase of construction at the Butterfield redevelopment project on Route 9D.

Jeff Amato, who chairs the Recreation Commission, has joined the board of Friends of Philipstown, a nonprofit that supports the Philipstown Recreation Department. Cold Spring’s commission, which is working on plans for a dog run at Mayor’s Park, can raise money for its projects under the umbrella of the Philipstown organization.

On-street parking regulations were suspended on Marion Avenue to facilitate snow removal this winter. The village will again offer up to 25 winter parking permits for the municipal lot on Fair Street for $40.