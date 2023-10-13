Soup in Every Bowl

Artist organizes fundraiser to battle hunger

Soup’s on — specifically, five varieties, prepared by local restaurants, that will be served during a luncheon Oct. 21 at St. Mary’s Church in Cold Spring. Known as Filling Empty Bowls, it’s a communal event designed to raise awareness of and funds for organizations that work at a grassroots level to address hunger.

The event has a long history around the world but is new to Cold Spring. The soup is served in decorated pottery bowls made by residents. Participants will choose a bowl and the soup is ladled, accompanied by music from jazz singer Rose Stoller and followed by an art raffle. At the conclusion of the meal, the bowls go home with the diners.

The collective construction of the bowls has been taking place for months at ElephantBelly Pottery, the home ceramics studio of organizer Alicia Leeds. Volunteers have so far made nearly 200 bowls. “The generosity of the artist community here in Cold Spring and elsewhere has been amazing,” she says. “It’s a way for people who make art and use clay to use their unique talents to serve something good.”

Leeds, who has participated in many Empty Bowls events elsewhere, thought that it would be perfect for the Highlands. “There are many interpretations of the concept, from affordable and simple, such as the one we’re doing, to fancier gala fundraisers,” she says.

Grace Lo, who owns Supplies for Creative Living in Cold Spring, was the first donor for the event and became a co-sponsor. “Food justice is something everyone can come together on,” Leeds says. “We need spaces where we can be together. By having a variety of businesses, with different clienteles, I want to get the word out there that everybody is welcome.”

The soup-makers are Jennifer Clair, Dolly’s, Fareground Kitchen, Marbled Meat and J. Murphy’s, with bread by Signal Fire. Leeds said she also received support from Fallkill Creative Works in Poughkeepsie (which donated 40 bowls); Understory Market, In Bloom, Wyld and the Chamber of Commerce in Cold Spring; and Grey Printing in Philipstown.

Tickets, sold at the door, are $35 for individuals or $75 for families. All proceeds will benefit Fareground, the Beacon-based anti-hunger organization.