Varsity Roundup: Beacon

FOOTBALL — For the first time in 2023, the Bulldogs found themselves in the win column on Oct. 6 after a 34-0 dismantling of New Paltz for homecoming. Fullback Kaevon Ricketts had 11 carries for 151 yards, including 54- and 75-yard runs that ended

in touchdowns. Quarterback Jazziah Whitted completed seven of eight passes and ran for 73 yards and a score on four carries. On defense, Ryan Wandji recovered a fumble in the end zone after a blocked punt.

Beacon (1-5) travels to undefeated Cornwall today (Oct. 13).

BOYS’ SOCCER — Beacon moved to 7-2-2 following a defensive battle with Lakeland on Monday (Oct. 9) that ended in a scoreless draw. The Bulldogs hosted O’Neill on Thursday, travel to Port Jervis today (Oct. 13) and host Liberty on Monday (Oct. 16) at 4:30 p.m. to close out their regular season.

VOLLEYBALL — Beacon knocked off Port Jervis, 3-1 (25-19, 25-16, 16-25, 25-19), and O’Neill, 3-1 (25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-19), last week. Against Port Jervis, Lindsay Pedersen had seven kills and Evy Diebball and Londyn Jones each had 10 digs. Against O’Neill, Allie Thomas notched 19 service points and 18 assists and Lila Burke had 17 kills. The Bulldogs also defeated Newburgh Free Academy, 3-1, on Wednesday (Oct. 11) to improve to 11-1.

The team travels to Franklin Roosevelt in Hyde Park today (Oct. 13), hosts Goshen at 6 p.m. on Monday and visits O’Neill on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — Beacon had two easy wins this week, defeating Chester, 9-1, and Liberty, 8-1. The Bulldogs (9-2) traveled to Kingston on Thursday (Oct. 12) and end the regular season at Wallkill on Saturday and at home against Port Jervis (9-3) at 5

p.m. on Monday.

CROSS-COUNTRY — Beacon finished 22nd of 27 teams at the Brewster Bear Classic on Oct. 8. Henry Reinke was the top Bulldog runner, finishing 19th in the 5,000 meters in 17:17.90. Rachel Thorne was the top finisher for the girls, placing 76th in 24:33.30.

The team travels to the Bronx on Saturday (Oct. 14) to compete in the Manhattan College Invitational.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Beacon suffered three tough losses this week, falling to Cornwall, 96-76, New Paltz, 94-64, and Kingston, 101-61. Against Cornwall, first-place winners were Abigail Haydt in the 200 individual medley (2:45.42); Meara Kumar in the 50

freestyle (29.46); Saniyah Wiltshire in the 100 backstroke (1:14.91); and the 400 free relay team (4:32.04).

Against New Paltz, Isabella Haydt won the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.72. At Kingston, Serena Stampleman won the 500 freestyle in 6:19.19 and Haydt won the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.41.

The Bulldogs (2-8) host Warwick today (Oct. 13) to close their regular season.