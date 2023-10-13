Varsity Roundup: Haldane

FOOTBALL — The undefeated Blue Devils met their match against Dobbs Ferry on Oct. 7, losing 24-20 in the rain. After two scoring runs by Evan Giachinta and a Brody Corless interception and return, Haldane led 20-8 with 1:32 left in the half. But Dobbs Ferry tacked on a touchdown and two-point conversion to make it 20-16.

The Blue Devils couldn’t score in the second half, although they got close with 2:51 remaining from the Eagles’ 15-yard line when quarterback Ryan Van Tassel connected with Michael Murray. But the ball was fumbled and Dobbs Ferry recovered. A minute later, Haldane had another chance when the knee of a Dobbs Ferry player appeared to hit the ground 2 yards short of a first down but the spot was marked where the ball landed.

The Blue Devils (4-1) host Valhalla at 7 p.m. today (Oct. 13).

BOYS’ SOCCER — Haldane celebrated Senior Night on Oct. 5 with their third game in as many days, defeating Putnam Valley, 3-0, behind goals from Matthew Nachamkin, Frankie DiGilio and Samuel Cardona.

Things did not go so smoothly this week, with the Blue Devils falling at Walter Panas, 3-2, and at North Salem, 1-0, in extra time.

Haldane (7-6) hosts Pawling at 4:30 p.m. today (Oct. 13) and ends the regular season at Blind Brook on Saturday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — After two lopsided losses earlier in the week, the Blue Devils pulled out a close one over Putnam Valley on Oct. 6, winning 1-0 on a goal by Amelia Alayon on a pass from Finola Kiter.

On Tuesday (Oct. 10), on their Senior Day, the Blue Devils defeated Pawling, 2-0, behind two second-half goals by Anna- Catherine Nelson, the second on an assist from Stella Gretina.

In a rematch against Putnam Valley on Wednesday, the Blue Devils fell, 2-1. The squad faced Edgemont on Thursday (Oct. 12) and travels to North Salem today before hosting Edgemont at 11 a.m. on Saturday to end the regular season.

GIRLS’ TENNIS — The Blue Devils defeated North Salem twice last week; Ellen O’Hara won three games in just two sets each, while Ella McKeel won both of her singles matches in three sets. In doubles matchups, Julie Shields and Camilla McDaniel won their matches by identical scores (6-0, 6-2) and Scout Thakur deBeer and Mary McBride did the same (6- 2, 6-1).

This past weekend, O’Hara and Ellie Dubroff competed at the Section I tournament but lost, 6-0 and 6-1, respectively.

VOLLEYBALL — After a long layoff, the Blue Devils traveled to North Salem on Oct. 5, losing 3-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-10, 25-17). Emily Tomann was 22-for-22 on serves, with seven aces and five kills. Lola Mahoney went 18-for-18 on serves, with two aces

and a kill. Haldane also lost 3-0 (21-8, 25-21, 25-19) on Oct. 6 to Walter Panas.

Haldane faces Pawling on Saturday (Oct. 14) before taking on Croton-Harmon, Putnam Valley (twice) and Somers next week.

CROSS-COUNTRY — At the Brewster Bear Classic on Oct. 8, Kate Resi finished 51st with a personal best of 29:41.10. She was followed by Hazel Berkley, who was 56th in 31:12.30. On the boys’ side, Owen Powers finished 40th with a personal best of 18:34.30. Haldane travels on Wednesday (Oct. 18) to the league championship at North Salem.