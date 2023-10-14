Bub Harvey (1935-2023)

Francis J. “Bub” Harvey, 88, a lifelong resident of Cold Spring, died Oct. 8 in Tucson, Arizona.

Born in 1935, he was the son of Arthur and Alice Harvey. After graduating from Haldane High School, Bub served in the U.S. Navy, then worked for several years at the shipyards. He was a control-room technician at Orange & Rockland Utilities until his retirement.

Bub enjoyed metal-detecting and hunting for antiques, or could be found tinkering away in his garage or cellar.

He is survived by his children, Cindi Ramirez, David Harvey (Sharron), Arthur Harvey (Lori) and Mary Alice Ceballos (John), as well as nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. His wife MaryAnn, daughter Maureen and siblings Arthur Harvey, Arlette Pellerin and Catherine Dooner died before him.

Friends and relatives may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday (Oct. 18) at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St. in Cold Spring, from 10 a.m. to noon, when a funeral service will be held. Interment with military honors will follow in Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.org).