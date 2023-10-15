Betty Zenz (1928-2023)

Elizabeth (Betty) Zenz passed away peacefully in her home in Cold Spring, New York, on the evening of October 10th, 2023.

Born Elizabeth Belekis in 1928 in New York City to Greek immigrant parents, she was one of seven children. She grew up in a Brooklyn tenement with her father passing away when she was only 7 years old. Growing up, she worked hard to support her family and studied diligently in order to earn a better life for herself. She was an avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan, catching glimpses of the games from rooftops.

Despite being awarded a scholarship to college, she instead entered the workforce to support herself and her family. She soon met her future husband Frederick who was fresh off his participation in the Manhattan Project. They married in 1949 and had four children. She dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren and pets, all while working long hours restoring their historic homes (The William Cullen Bryant Estate in Roslyn Harbor, New York, and the Colt Estate in Garrison, New York).

One of her greatest passions was collecting antiques; spending countless hours at auctions with her sister Olga. She always enjoyed gardening, taking great pleasure in mowing her own lawn until the last year of her life. Some of her favorite times were those spent on vacation in the Bahamas (1979-2008), especially when her grandchildren came to visit. Betty and Frederick moved to Garrison in 1973 and to Cold Spring in 2002, where they spent their remaining years.

She is survived by three of her four children: Dennis Zenz, Jonathon (Donna) Zenz, and Terese (Jim) Olsen; her nine grandchildren: Annie Zenz, Eileen (Bruno) Dantas, Matthew Zenz, Jennifer (Rich) Ross, Joseph (Alexa) Zenz, Elizabeth (Timothy) Abel, James Olsen, Julia Olsen, and Olivia Olsen; and her five great-grandchildren: John Paul, Luke, Patrick, Charles, and Maura Dantas. She was preceded in death by her husband Frederick (2018) and her son Fredric (2005). Her one surviving sibling, Olga Mans, resides in Florida.

Funeral arrangements, under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home, will be private.