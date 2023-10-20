Cold Spring Opens Parking Hearing

Written comments accepted through Oct. 25

The Cold Spring Village Board on Wednesday (Oct. 18) held public hearings on changes to Village Code Chapter 126 (Vehicles and Traffic) and Chapter 127 (Residential Parking Program).

At the meeting, a number of residents provided comments in person or via Zoom. The board will post its response to all public comments after its Oct. 25 deadline for written submissions.

The parking program update includes implementation of metered parking on Main Street and expansion of parking permits issued to residents. Vehicles and traffic revisions include reducing the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph, limiting vehicles left on streets to a maximum of 14 days and limiting the number of streets accessible to tour buses. A slideshow summarizing the updates is available at coldspringny.gov.