Fire Districts Draft 2024 Budgets

Garrison and North Highlands detail spending

The Garrison and North Highlands volunteer fire companies held public hearings on Tuesday (Oct. 17) to discuss their tentative 2024 budgets.

The Garrison Fire District commissioners have proposed $782,500 in spending, which represents a 2 percent increase over 2023. The budget includes spending $30,000 from reserves. It anticipated no revenue other than property taxes.

The Philipstown North Highlands commissioners proposed spending $964,000, or a 7 percent increase. The district expects to receive $902,500 from property taxes and $18,000 in revenue (such as through donations and grants) and spend $43,500 from reserves.