The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 21
Heritage Applefest
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Learn about how apples are grown, harvested and processed and enjoy live music, games, history and crafts. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, $13 ages 4 to 8)
SAT 21
Filling Empty Bowls
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | fareground.org
Enjoy a lunch donated by local restaurants and take home a bowl made by local potters. The event benefits individuals and families in the community who are experiencing food insecurity. Cost: $35 ($75 per family)
SAT 21
Butterfield Cocktail Party
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. West Point Foundry Bed and Breakfast
10 The Boulevard
butterfieldlibrary.org
To mark the 200th anniversary of Julia Butterfield’s birth, the Butterfield Library and the Putnam History Museum will host this talk about Thomas Rossiter’s painting, “A Picnic on the Hudson.” Cost: $25
SAT 21
Common Ground Auction
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Prophecy Hall
1113 Wolcott Ave.
commongroundfarm.org
Bid on artwork, services, travel packages and other items to support Common Ground Farm. Cost: $25
SUN 22
Castle to River Run
GARRISON
8 a.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-424-4618
friendsofphilipstownrecreation.org
Choose a half marathon or 5K in the scenic area around the Rec Center that includes Osborn’s Castle and the river. The races begin at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., followed by a 1-mile children’s fun run at 10:30 a.m. Cost: $50, $35 and $5
SUN 22
Cocktail Benefit
GARRISON
4 p.m. Private residence | hhlt.org
The Hudson Highlands Land Trust will host its annual fundraiser. Register online. Cost: $200 to $500
TUES 24
West End Story
BEACON
7 – 8:30 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
View the society’s new exhibit on urban renewal and a short film featuring the recollections of local residents. Light refreshments will be served.
THURS 26
Rummage Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s Church
51 Leonard St.
Find treasures and values. Also FRI 27, SAT 28.
THURS 26
Community Bike Ride
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Foodtown | 49 Chestnut St.
Ride through the village to an informal BYOB picnic. Costumes and decorated bikes welcome.
THURS 26
Foundation for Beacon Schools Gala
BEACON
7 p.m. The Roundhouse | 2 E Main St.
facebook.com/forbeaconschools
The masquerade-themed event will include food, raffles and the presentation of Innovation in Teaching awards. Cost: $85
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 21
Electric Heat Pumps
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Learn about financial incentives and cost savings, efficiency increases and lower carbon emissions from using heat pumps. Organized by the Climate Smart Task Force and the Village of Cold Spring.
SAT 21
Trail Talk From an Old Dirt Kicker
PHILIPSTOWN
2:30 p.m. Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9 | hhlt.org
J. Robert Harris, the author of Way Out There: Adventures of a Wilderness Trekker, will share stories and photos in this program hosted by the Hudson Highlands Land Trust. Cost: $10
SAT 21
Autumn Walk & Sunset Toast
GARRISON
4 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Take a guided walk to the Boulder Osio and enjoy the beauty of the season. Cost: $100
SUN 22
Discover Your Natural Self Through Song
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Francesca Genco will lead the group in exercises in making sound and singing. Registration required.
SUN 22
Annual Meeting and Social
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org
The Little Stony Point Citizens Association invites anyone to become a member of the nonprofit volunteer organization.
SUN 22
Fall Fundraiser
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Fahnestock State Park
1498 Route 301
philipstowndemocrats.org
Meet local candidates at this annual Philipstown Democrats event held at the Pelton Pond picnic area. The entrance is about a half-mile south of the park address. Cost: $30 suggested
THURS 26
The Future of New York City
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Daniel Doctoroff, a former deputy mayor for economic development, will discuss major projects with author Thomas Dyja. Registration required.
FRI 27
Nature’s Best Hope
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Cary Institute
2801 Sharon Turnpike | caryinstitute.org
Douglas Tallamy, author of Bringing Nature Home, will explain his proposal to shrink lawns, plant natives and increase connections in ecosystems. Attend in person or watch online. Free
SAT 28
A Conversation with Ben Patton
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Patton, a filmmaker, psychologist and author who runs a nonprofit that works with veterans, will discuss growing up with a father and grandfather who were major generals. Registration required.
SAT 28
Sandra Proto
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The writer will read from her collection of poetry, Wrapped Up In Life with Omniscient Eyes, and answer questions about her work.
VISUAL ART
SAT 21
Hope is a Mother
NEWBURGH
3 – 7 p.m. Grit Works Gallery
115 Broadway | grit-works.com
See Caroline Harman’s 35-foot painting of the world she observed during the pandemic lockdown, along with others that reflect species loss. Through Dec. 17.
SAT 28
Pavilion Tour
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Miguel Quismondo will lead a tour of the new Robert Olnick pavilion, which he designed. Cost: $10
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 24
Inspired Parent-Teen Art Series
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
covecarecenter.org
Students in grades 6 to 12 and a caregiver can make art together at this event hosted by Cove Care. Registration required.
FRI 27
Teen Night Hike
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 9 to 12 can join this guided hike through the park after dark. Registration required.
SAT 28
Touch a Truck
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Haldane Playground
15 Craigside Drive
The fundraiser to support the junior class trip will include a 50/50 raffle, face painting, food and drinks, as well as trucks. Cost: $10 donation
SAT 28
Draw Cartoon Animals
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Cartoonist Rick Stromoski, the author of Schnozzer & Tatertoes Take a Hike!, will lead drawing exercises for children ages 6 to 10. Registration required.
SUN 29
Monsters and Marvels
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Alysa Wishingrad will read from her latest book for middle-school readers and answer questions.
MUSIC
SAT 21
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
The trio of piano, French horn and flute will have a program that includes Duvernoy, Ewazen, Bonis, Piazolla and Schocker. Cost: $17 ($14 students and seniors)
SAT 21
Corner House
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The quartet will play music from its latest release, How Beautiful It’s Been. Cost: $20
SAT 21
Yellow Brick Road
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will play the hits of Elton John. Cost: $37 to $47
SAT 21
Van the Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will play the music of Van Morrison. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 22
Total Mass Retain
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This Yes tribute will include classics and rarities. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 22
Salon Séance
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle presents this concert based on Olivier Messiaens’ work that combines storytelling, music and origami. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
FRI 27
Ace Frehley
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The former KISS guitarist will perform songs from his latest release, Origins II. Cost: $55 to $90
FRI 27
Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Cleaves will play music from his new album, Together Through the Dark, and Fulks (below) from his project, Bluegrass Vacation. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 28
Back to the Garden 1969
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Dress as a hippie to truly enjoy the Woodstock tribute band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 29
American Brass Quintet
NEWBURGH
3 p.m. St. George’s Church
105 Grand St. | 845-534-2864
newburghchambermusic.org
The program, part of the Newburgh Chamber Music series, will include 17th-century dance music as well as new work by Timothy Higgins. Cost: $35 ($30 seniors, $10 students)
SUN 29
Tret Fure
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter returns to the folk music of her youth after more than five decades of recording and playing. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 21
Dead Man Walking
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Enjoy a livestream of the Metropolitan Opera performance. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 ages 12 and younger)
SUN 22
Our Town
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Actors from the White Pond Community Arts Center Stage will read the Thornton Wilder play. Cost: $10
THURS 26
Tape Face
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The mime will perform his funny and dramatic show with tape over his mouth. Cost: $30 to $50
FRI 27
Blippi
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. MJN Center | 14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The popular preschool character has a live show. Cost: $46
FRI 27
Brush Strokes
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Jim Semmelman’s new musical deals with love, loss and lawyers. Also SAT 28, SUN 29. Cost: $30 ($25 students, seniors)
CIVIC
MON 23
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 25
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 25
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Recreation Center
107 Glenclyffe | philipstown.com
The board will hold a budget hearing that covers proposed spending by the Recreation and Highway departments and the Continental Village park and water districts.