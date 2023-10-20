The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 21

Heritage Applefest

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Learn about how apples are grown, harvested and processed and enjoy live music, games, history and crafts. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, $13 ages 4 to 8)

SAT 21

Filling Empty Bowls

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | fareground.org

Enjoy a lunch donated by local restaurants and take home a bowl made by local potters. The event benefits individuals and families in the community who are experiencing food insecurity. Cost: $35 ($75 per family)





SAT 21

Butterfield Cocktail Party

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. West Point Foundry Bed and Breakfast

10 The Boulevard

butterfieldlibrary.org

To mark the 200th anniversary of Julia Butterfield’s birth, the Butterfield Library and the Putnam History Museum will host this talk about Thomas Rossiter’s painting, “A Picnic on the Hudson.” Cost: $25

SAT 21

Common Ground Auction

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Prophecy Hall

1113 Wolcott Ave.

commongroundfarm.org

Bid on artwork, services, travel packages and other items to support Common Ground Farm. Cost: $25

SUN 22

Castle to River Run

GARRISON

8 a.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-424-4618

friendsofphilipstownrecreation.org

Choose a half marathon or 5K in the scenic area around the Rec Center that includes Osborn’s Castle and the river. The races begin at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., followed by a 1-mile children’s fun run at 10:30 a.m. Cost: $50, $35 and $5

SUN 22

Cocktail Benefit

GARRISON

4 p.m. Private residence | hhlt.org

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust will host its annual fundraiser. Register online. Cost: $200 to $500

TUES 24

West End Story

BEACON

7 – 8:30 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

View the society’s new exhibit on urban renewal and a short film featuring the recollections of local residents. Light refreshments will be served.

THURS 26

Rummage Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s Church

51 Leonard St.

Find treasures and values. Also FRI 27, SAT 28.

THURS 26

Community Bike Ride

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Foodtown | 49 Chestnut St.

Ride through the village to an informal BYOB picnic. Costumes and decorated bikes welcome.

THURS 26

Foundation for Beacon Schools Gala

BEACON

7 p.m. The Roundhouse | 2 E Main St.

facebook.com/forbeaconschools

The masquerade-themed event will include food, raffles and the presentation of Innovation in Teaching awards. Cost: $85

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 21

Electric Heat Pumps

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Learn about financial incentives and cost savings, efficiency increases and lower carbon emissions from using heat pumps. Organized by the Climate Smart Task Force and the Village of Cold Spring.

SAT 21

Trail Talk From an Old Dirt Kicker

PHILIPSTOWN

2:30 p.m. Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9 | hhlt.org

J. Robert Harris, the author of Way Out There: Adventures of a Wilderness Trekker, will share stories and photos in this program hosted by the Hudson Highlands Land Trust. Cost: $10

SAT 21

Autumn Walk & Sunset Toast

GARRISON

4 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Take a guided walk to the Boulder Osio and enjoy the beauty of the season. Cost: $100

SUN 22

Discover Your Natural Self Through Song

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Francesca Genco will lead the group in exercises in making sound and singing. Registration required.

SUN 22

Annual Meeting and Social

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org

The Little Stony Point Citizens Association invites anyone to become a member of the nonprofit volunteer organization.

SUN 22

Fall Fundraiser

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Fahnestock State Park

1498 Route 301

philipstowndemocrats.org

Meet local candidates at this annual Philipstown Democrats event held at the Pelton Pond picnic area. The entrance is about a half-mile south of the park address. Cost: $30 suggested

THURS 26

The Future of New York City

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Daniel Doctoroff, a former deputy mayor for economic development, will discuss major projects with author Thomas Dyja. Registration required.

FRI 27

Nature’s Best Hope

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Cary Institute

2801 Sharon Turnpike | caryinstitute.org

Douglas Tallamy, author of Bringing Nature Home, will explain his proposal to shrink lawns, plant natives and increase connections in ecosystems. Attend in person or watch online. Free

SAT 28

A Conversation with Ben Patton

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Patton, a filmmaker, psychologist and author who runs a nonprofit that works with veterans, will discuss growing up with a father and grandfather who were major generals. Registration required.

SAT 28

Sandra Proto

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The writer will read from her collection of poetry, Wrapped Up In Life with Omniscient Eyes, and answer questions about her work.

VISUAL ART

SAT 21

Hope is a Mother

NEWBURGH

3 – 7 p.m. Grit Works Gallery

115 Broadway | grit-works.com

See Caroline Harman’s 35-foot painting of the world she observed during the pandemic lockdown, along with others that reflect species loss. Through Dec. 17.

SAT 28

Pavilion Tour

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Miguel Quismondo will lead a tour of the new Robert Olnick pavilion, which he designed. Cost: $10

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 24

Inspired Parent-Teen Art Series

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

covecarecenter.org

Students in grades 6 to 12 and a caregiver can make art together at this event hosted by Cove Care. Registration required.

FRI 27

Teen Night Hike

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 9 to 12 can join this guided hike through the park after dark. Registration required.

SAT 28

Touch a Truck

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Haldane Playground

15 Craigside Drive

The fundraiser to support the junior class trip will include a 50/50 raffle, face painting, food and drinks, as well as trucks. Cost: $10 donation

SAT 28

Draw Cartoon Animals

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Cartoonist Rick Stromoski, the author of Schnozzer & Tatertoes Take a Hike!, will lead drawing exercises for children ages 6 to 10. Registration required.





SUN 29

Monsters and Marvels

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Alysa Wishingrad will read from her latest book for middle-school readers and answer questions.

MUSIC

SAT 21

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

The trio of piano, French horn and flute will have a program that includes Duvernoy, Ewazen, Bonis, Piazolla and Schocker. Cost: $17 ($14 students and seniors)

SAT 21

Corner House

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The quartet will play music from its latest release, How Beautiful It’s Been. Cost: $20





SAT 21

Yellow Brick Road

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will play the hits of Elton John. Cost: $37 to $47

SAT 21

Van the Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will play the music of Van Morrison. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 22

Total Mass Retain

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This Yes tribute will include classics and rarities. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 22

Salon Séance

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle presents this concert based on Olivier Messiaens’ work that combines storytelling, music and origami. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

FRI 27

Ace Frehley

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The former KISS guitarist will perform songs from his latest release, Origins II. Cost: $55 to $90

FRI 27

Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Cleaves will play music from his new album, Together Through the Dark, and Fulks (below) from his project, Bluegrass Vacation. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SAT 28

Back to the Garden 1969

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Dress as a hippie to truly enjoy the Woodstock tribute band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 29

American Brass Quintet

NEWBURGH

3 p.m. St. George’s Church

105 Grand St. | 845-534-2864

newburghchambermusic.org

The program, part of the Newburgh Chamber Music series, will include 17th-century dance music as well as new work by Timothy Higgins. Cost: $35 ($30 seniors, $10 students)

SUN 29

Tret Fure

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter returns to the folk music of her youth after more than five decades of recording and playing. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 21

Dead Man Walking

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Enjoy a livestream of the Metropolitan Opera performance. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 ages 12 and younger)

SUN 22

Our Town

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Actors from the White Pond Community Arts Center Stage will read the Thornton Wilder play. Cost: $10

THURS 26

Tape Face

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The mime will perform his funny and dramatic show with tape over his mouth. Cost: $30 to $50





FRI 27

Blippi

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. MJN Center | 14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The popular preschool character has a live show. Cost: $46

FRI 27

Brush Strokes

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Jim Semmelman’s new musical deals with love, loss and lawyers. Also SAT 28, SUN 29. Cost: $30 ($25 students, seniors)

CIVIC

MON 23

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 25

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 25

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Recreation Center

107 Glenclyffe | philipstown.com

The board will hold a budget hearing that covers proposed spending by the Recreation and Highway departments and the Continental Village park and water districts.