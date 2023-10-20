Varsity Roundup: Beacon

GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Beacon on Oct. 13 lost its final meet of the year, falling to Warwick Valley, 117-63. The Bulldogs (2-10) won the 200-meter medley relay in 2:08.46 and Meara Kumar finished first in the 100-meter fly in 1:10.16.

FOOTBALL — Due to a lack of healthy players on its relatively small roster, Beacon forfeited its game at Cornwall Central on Oct. 13. Its next game, at Liberty on Saturday (Oct. 21), will determine if the Bulldogs (1-6) receive a berth in the Section IX playoffs.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — The Bulldogs made history on Tuesday (Oct. 17), winning their first league title since the school moved to Section IX in 2021 with a 4-0 home win over Port Jervis. The squad earlier defeated Wallkill, 3-1, behind a Reilly Landisi hat trick. The Bulldogs (11-2-1) now await their seeding in the Section IX, Class A playoffs.

Photos by Cadence Heeter































BOYS’ SOCCER — Like the girls, the boys won the league title — their eighth consecutive in Sections I and IX — on Monday (Oct. 16) with an 8-0 win over Liberty. The Bulldogs’ defense achieved 11 shutouts in 14 games, conceding only seven goals behind captains Liam Murphy and Avery Davis. The Bulldogs (10-2-2) now wait to see whom they will play in the sectional tournament.

VOLLEYBALL — Beacon, which had lost only once this season, went down twice in three games this week, falling to Franklin D. Roosevelt and O’Neill but defeating Goshen.

Against Roosevelt, the Bulldogs lost in three sets (25-21, 25-23, 25-19); Lila Burke recorded 16 kills and Pearl Kirigi had seven digs. On Wednesday (Oct. 18), O’Neill beat Beacon 3-2. Against Goshen, Beacon won in four sets (19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15); Burke had 11 kills and five blocks and Daveya Rodriquez had eight kills and four blocks.

Beacon (12-3, 6-0 league) travels to Seward today (Oct. 20) before finishing the regular season hosting Valley Central at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY — Henry Reinke took home some hardware on Oct. 14 at the Manhattan Invite in the Bronx, finishing 13th of 160 entrants in the 2.5-mile race in 13:36. For the girls, Rachel Thorne was the top finisher, placing 94th in the 2.5-mile race in 20:06. The boys’ and girls’ teams also defeated Port Jervis in a home meet on Tuesday (Oct. 17).