Varsity Roundup: Haldane

FOOTBALL — On Oct. 13, the Blue Devils traveled to Valhalla to take on the Vikings. Amid a raucous atmosphere, and without a working scoreboard to keep time, the Blue Devils prevailed with a gritty 15-6 win.

Valhalla nearly scored first in the initial quarter but a touchdown with 7:16 left was called back on a penalty. The drive ended when Haldane’s Erik Stubblefield intercepted a Vikings pass. (Stubblefield wreaked havoc throughout the game; along with his interception, he finished with 12 tackles and a sack.) At the start of the second quarter, the Blue Devils defense forced a fumble inside its own 20-yard line, ending another long Valhalla drive.

With 8:53 left before the half, Haldane quarterback Ryan Van Tassel opened the scoring with a 41-yard scramble. After stopping another Valhalla drive, Haldane had the ball at midfield with a second left in the half. A long throw from Van Tassel was caught for a touchdown but called back because of a false start.

Valhalla scored in the third quarter on a 10-yard pass on fourth down but the 2-point conversion failed, leaving Haldane up, 7-6. In the fourth, with 12 minutes left, Evan Giachinta took a pass from Van Tassel 26 yards into the end zone. The Blue Devils completed the two-point conversion.

“We play tough, we play fast, we play physical and run to the ball,” said Coach Ryan McConville. “Those are kind of our core values and our core beliefs, and the kids are doing an outstanding job with that.”

On Saturday (Oct. 21), Haldane (5-1) travels to face undefeated Westlake.

BOYS’ SOCCER — In their last home game of the season on Oct. 13, the Blue Devils dominated Pawling, 6-2, behind five goals from Clem Grossman and one from Samuel Cardona. On Oct. 14, the team traveled to Blind Brook and came home with a 2-1 victory. The Blue Devils struck first on a goal by Brandt Robbins, but Blind Brook equalized with two minutes left in the game. Grossman scored the winner in extra time.

The Blue Devils (9-6), seeded No. 2 in the Section I, Class C tournament, will host No. 3 North Salem (9-6-1) at 2 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 25). The teams split their regular-season meetings.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — The Blue Devils had no answers at North Salem on Oct. 13, losing 8-0, and fell short against Edgemont the next day at home, 5-2. Marisa Peters and Anna-Catherine Nelson scored for Haldane. As the fourth seed in the Section I, Class C tournament, the Blue Devils (6-8) will travel to face No. 1 seed Leffell (9-2-1) on Thursday (Oct. 26).

VOLLEYBALL — After a week’s layoff, Haldane had three away games in four days. The Blue Devils visited Pawling on Oct. 14, where they fell in three sets (25-10, 25-17, 25-8). On Monday (Oct. 16), they were at Croton-Harmon, where they lost in four sets (19-25, 25-19, 20-25, 21-25). Megan Powell was 10 for 12 at service with an ace; Liv Holmbo went 16 for 18 on serves with two aces; and Emily Tomann went 13 for 16 on serves with an ace and led the team with 19 digs.

On Tuesday, Haldane visited Putnam Valley, losing 3-0 (25-14, 25-5, 25-4). The busy schedule continued on Thursday at home against Putnam Valley, and today (Oct. 20) the Blue Devils (1-12) are on the road again at Somers to finish their regular season. On Thursday, Haldane will take on Leffell in the first round of the Section I, Class C tournament.

























CROSS-COUNTRY — The girls’ team finished third and the boys’ team was fourth in the league championships at North Salem on Oct. 18. Penelope Andreou finished ninth for the girls in 27:55 and Owen Powers was eighth for the boys in 18:37. Both earned All-League honors, as did Hazel Berkley and Kate Resi. Tyler Schacht and Silias Emig were honorable mentions. On Saturday (Oct. 21), the Blue Devils will compete in the Coaches Invitational at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, and on Monday they’ll host Hendrick Hudson at the Highlands Country Club in Garrison.