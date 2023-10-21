Gaetano DiNardi (1931-2023)

Gaetano DiNardi, 91, the longtime owner of a Beacon pizza restaurant, died Oct. 14.

He was born Dec. 23, 1931, in Sarno, Italy, the son of Domenico and Giovanna DiNardi. In November 1958, in the Bronx, he wed Luisa Annunziata, who also had immigrated from Italy. They were married for 57 years until her death in 2015.

Gaetano was known to friends and family as “Mr. D.” In 1976, he and Luisa opened DiNardi’s pizza and restaurant in Beacon, which they ran for 30 years. Gaetano was “o pizzaiolo” and Luisa was the master chef. The pizza was known for its thin, crispy finish and flavor. Gaetano took tremendous pride in his pizza and once said, “People should say ‘Wow’ when they see my pizza, and that’s how you know it’s good.”

When he wasn’t making pizza, Gaetano loved hunting for deer and turkey with his brothers. He also loved fishing and all things outdoors. He was a true woodsman and a passionate gardener, his family said. He planted tomatoes every year, along with peach trees, figs and grapevines.

Gaetano is survived by his son, Dominic, and his grandsons, Gaetano Jr., Anthony, Michael and Joseph. He is also survived by his brothers, Antonio, Ciro and Pietro. His brother, Mario, and sisters, Maria and Luisa, died before him.

A funeral Mass was held Oct. 19 at Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh, followed by interment at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale.

Information provided by Brooks Funeral Home