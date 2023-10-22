Mudslide Causing Delays on Hudson Line (Updated)

Crews still working on clearing tracks

A mudslide on Saturday (Oct. 21) closed the Metro-North line between Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon over the weekend but the tracks will be partially open for the Monday commute, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The railroad said it will cancel four of the 158 trains it operates on the line daily to ease congestion. During peak hours, trains that operate in the reverse-peak direction (i.e., outbound in the morning and inbound in the evening) will run express between Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon.

According to Metro-North, two rush-hour trains will be canceled to and from Poughkeepsie:

The 6:42 a.m. departure from Poughkeepsie, due into Grand Central at 8:18 a.m., will not operate. The 6:25 a.m. or 6:48 a.m. departures will run as scheduled.

The 5:30 p.m. and 6:11 p.m. Poughkeepsie express trains from Grand Central will not operate. The 5:32 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. trains will run as scheduled.

Since the mudslide was reported at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, MTA crews have cleared 350 cubic yards of soil and debris and 250 cubic yards of rock and cement walls from two of the four tracks.

Crews are breaking apart the rock walls to reincorporate segments to help stabilize the slope and repositioning other segments to the shore side as rip-rap that stabilizes the coastline alongside the rail line, according to the governor’s office. This work is expected to take several days before all four tracks are clear. About 140 feet of rail must be rebuilt.

The slide occurred near the Scarborough station in the Village of Briarcliff Manor. Metro-North limited service in both directions to hourly on Saturday and Sunday while providing bus service between the Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon stations. It also recommended that, when possible, travelers use the Harlem line (which stops at Katonah and Brewster) to reach eastern Putnam and Dutchess counties without delays.

Updates are being posted on Metro-North’s X (Twitter) site.

MTA photos