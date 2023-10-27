Around Town (Photos)

TO A LONG LIFE — Before a performance on Oct. 22 at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon of “Quartet for the End of Time,” by Oliver Messiaen, who wrote the piece in 1941 while imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp, the Salon Séance quartet asked audience members to think of someone who needed a healthful blessing and place an origami crane on the floor (center) as an offering. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

CAREFUL WITH THAT! — The Garrison Volunteer Fire Department on Oct. 16 made its annual visit to the St. Philip’s Nursery School to talk fire safety and offer an insider’s tour of a firetruck. Here, firefighter Wendy Heintz explains how a fog nozzle works. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

LAST STOP — A landslide on Oct. 21 closed the Metro-North line between Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon for most of the weekend, although crews managed to clear two tracks before the Monday morning commute. The collapse occurred on the Hudson Line near the Scarborough station in Briarcliff Manor. (MTA photo)